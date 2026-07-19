Controlling AI agents is an emerging business: IBM Software India GM

Enterprise data management always tends to go through some big pivot every five to seven years. What is interesting about the pivot is that three things are changing about enterprise data management, albeit simultaneously. People are recognising that the consumers for enterprise data may no longer be directly human beings or developers but agents. So, the entity for which you are building an enterprise data management system is different. The second part is that while we have been talking about structured data, I think we are at a point where we are seeing AI unlock unstructured data. The last bit is the infrastructure, which has also changed. What is sitting inside the data centres now looks very different. Not just because there are graphics processing units, but also high-speed networks and different kinds of storage. And while the motivation to roll out the new infrastructure may have been AI, a lot of this infrastructure can also be used for accelerated data processing.