Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RIL Q1 Preview: Profit to see strong YoY growth led by retail, Jio, and O2C

RIL Q1 Preview: Profit to see strong YoY growth led by retail, Jio, and O2C

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results for the current financial year (Q1FY26) on July 18

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

RIL Q1 preview

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's top listed firm, Reliance Industries (RIL), is expected to post a strong first-quarter performance, driven by robust growth in its retail, telecom, and oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segments, according to analysts. 
 
The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results for the current financial year (Q1FY26) on July 18.
 
According to a Bloomberg poll, 18 analysts estimated consolidated revenues of ₹2.42 trillion (up 4.48 per cent year-on-year) and 7 forecast a net adjusted income of ₹20,059 crore (up 32 per cent Y-o-Y) for Q1FY26. 
 
ICICI Securities projects a 15 per cent Y-o-Y rise in the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated Ebitda and a 25 per cent jump in net profit. Retail earnings are expected to grow 18 per cent, while Jio’s Ebitda may increase 17 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.7 per cent sequentially, the brokerage said.
 
 
The O2C segment is seen rising 17.7 per cent, helped by a $0.4 per barrel sequential increase in gross refining margins (GRMs), although some gains may be offset by a refinery shutdown. The upstream business is likely to remain soft due to lower production and higher government profit-sharing, ICICI Securities said.  

Also Read

Premiumexternal commercial borrowing, ECB, dollar

Indian firms file ECB intent worth $2.73 bn in May under automatic route

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: ITC Hotels, Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech among 19 on July 16

India China

India should scale petrochemical capacity to counter China: Reliance

jio, reliance jio

Reliance Jio Platforms delays IPO plans, 2025 listing not on the cards

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries

RIL stock 4% shy from peak; time to buy or sell? Here's what brokerages say

 
In the previous quarter, RIL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹19,407 crore, up nearly 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y. The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.6 trillion from Rs 2.4 trillion recorded in January-March 2024.
 
Kotak Securities also expects a 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated Ebitda, with 19-20 per cent growth in the O2C, digital, and retail segments. Jio’s Ebitda is seen rising 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), helped by benefits from the July 2024 tariff hike and a better margin profile, with average revenue per user (ARPU) estimated at ₹209.5, Kotak noted. Retail Ebitda is forecast to grow around 21 per cent year-on-year.
 
Meanwhile, JM Financial expects RIL to post a modest 2.4 per cent Q-o-Q rise in consolidated Ebitda for the first quarter of FY26. 
 
The growth is likely to be led by a 3.5 per cent sequential increase in digital Ebitda, supported by strong subscriber additions and higher ARPU, it said. While the O2C segment is expected to remain largely flat Q-o-Q, retail Ebitda could see a healthy 15 per cent rise Y-o-Y, JM Financial said. 
 
The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating on RIL as it expects the company to deliver a robust 15-20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings per share (EPS) over the next three to five years. Jio’s ARPU is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 13 per cent between FY25 and FY28. 
 

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 360 pts, Nifty below 25,200; IT, PSBs drag; metal outperforms

Sterlite Tech

Here's why Sterlite Technologies share price surged 6% today; details

Premiumtrading, stock market

Breakout stocks: ixigo, 5 other smallcap shares ripe for up to 32% rally

Stock market

Reliance Industrial Infra gains 3% after Q1 results; check key numbers here

Sebi

Sebi looks to extend tenure of derivatives contracts, says official

Topics : Reliance Industries RIL stock India Inc earnings corporate earnings EARNINGS Mukesh Ambani Mukesh Ambani Group Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon