Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, May 02, 2025: Indian benchmark indices head for a positive start, buoyed by global cues after China said it's assessing possible trade talks with the US. Meanwhile, escalating tensions in the India-Pakistan border and a slew of corporate earnings will impact domestic stocks.
GIFT Nifty hinted at a slightly higher start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 15 points or 0.06 per cent at 24,424 as of 07:15 AM.
China's commerce ministry said its door is open for trade talks and has repeatedly expressed its willingness to negotiate on tariffs with the US. Reuters reported, quoting the commerce ministry, that the US should be prepared to take action to correct "erroneous" practices and cancel unilateral tariffs.
Asian stocks advanced on Friday after China's possibility of evaluating trade talks, signalling in easing in global trade tensions. Last checked, Australia's S&P ASX 200 was up 0.52 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was higher by 1.02 per cent.
Wall Street ended higher on Thursday, lifted by strong results from megacaps Microsoft and Meta. The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.63 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.52 per cent.
On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex settled 46 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 80,242, while the Nifty50 fell 1.7 points or 0.01 per cent to end at 24,334. FIIs bought shares for the 11th straight day on Wednesday, worth ₹50.57 crore, while DIIs net bought equities worth ₹1,792.15 crore. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY HERE
Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:
Q4 earnings corner:
Eternal: The net profit of the food delivery platform in the fourth quarter of FY25 fell 77.7 per cent to ₹39 crore as against ₹175 crore during the same period a year earlier. On a sequential basis, profit was down 33.8 per cent from ₹59 crore.
Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group's flagship reported an over sevenfold year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25) due to an exceptional item gain. The conglomerate’s net profit was recorded at ₹3,844.91 crore, up from ₹450.58 crore a year ago.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures: The company reported a 73 per cent fall in profit to ₹155.67 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 due to a decline in income. The company had posted ₹588.79 crore net profit during the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year.
Adani Ports: The company posted a profit of ₹3,014.22 crore, an increase of 47 per cent Y-o-Y, for the quarter under review, beating the Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of ₹2,662.1 crore.
Indus Towers: The telecom infrastructure company reported a net profit of ₹1,779 crore for the March quarter, registering a decline of 4 per cent year-on-year. It said the industry developments during the year have only strengthened the outlook for the company and the sector.
Bandhan Bank: The lender reported a 482 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹317.90 crore in Q4FY25 on the back of lower provisions, even as net interest income (NII) saw a 4 per cent dip. Net profit in the year-ago period had stood at ₹54.62 crore.
MOIL: The state-owned company reported around 27 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net profit at ₹115.65 crore for the March quarter FY25, driven by a rise in income. It had posted a net profit of ₹91.14 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24 fiscal year.
Federal Bank: The lender reported a 14 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹1,030 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹906 crore in the same period last year, aided by healthy growth in other income and fee income.
JSW Infrastructure: Sajjan Jindal-led firm posted an annual increase of 54.4 per cent in its profit for Q4FY25, despite a moderate growth of 5 per cent in the cargo volume handled by the company.
Other stocks in news:
Auto stocks: Shares of all automobile companies from Maruti Suzuki India to Tata Motors will be in focus after they reported their sales figures for April.
NCC: The company received orders worth ₹1,582 crore in April. Of this, ₹1,082 crore pertains to the Building Division and ₹500 crore to the Transportation Division. The orders were awarded by state government agencies and a private limited company, excluding any internal orders.
JSW Energy: The company's subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy Limited, signed a Pumped Hydro Storage Power Procurement Agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. for 1,500 MW/12,000 MWh of storage. Over 40 years, the company will earn a fixed capacity charge of ₹77.2 lakh per MW annually.
HBL Engineering: The company has received letters of acceptance from Western Railway for implementing Kavach across 48 stations, covering 428 km, with a total contract value of ₹145.83 crore.
GR Infraprojects: The company has secured a ₹4,262.78 crore project for constructing the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Road. The project spans Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh under the DBFOT pattern at BOT (Toll) mode, to be completed in 910 days.
One MobiKwik Systems: Zaak ePayment Services Private Limited (Zaakpay), a subsidiary of the company, has received the Reserve Bank of India's authorisation to operate as an online payment aggregator. Zaakpay enables businesses to accept payments via cards, net banking, UPI, wallets, EMIs, and other digital modes.
Bank of India: The board has approved capital raising of up to ₹5,000 crore in FY26 through the issuance of Basel-III compliant Tier-I and Tier-II bonds, with ₹2,500 crore allocated to each category. The Bank transferred ₹329.45 crore to SBI towards share capital transfer.
