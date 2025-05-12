Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex, Nifty log best day in 4 Yrs on India-Pak truce, US-China trade deal

Nifty50 climbed 936.80 points to touch a high of 24,944.80-just 56 points shy of the psychological 25,000 mark during intraday deals on Monday

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Share market closing bell today, Monday, May 12, 2025: Benchmark Indian equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, logged their biggest intraday gains in the last four years, on Monday, May 12, 2025, as Dalal Street investors celebrated the truce between India and Pakistan—following a period of rising tensions that had nearly escalated into a full-blown conflict. The ceasefire, analysts said, helped ease fears of war, leading to a surge in investor confidence and fueling the rally in the markets.
 
The BSE Sensex surged by 3,041.5 points, reaching an intraday high of 82,495.97, while the Nifty50 climbed 936.80 points to touch a high of 24,944.80—just 56 points shy of the psychological 25,000 mark during intraday deals on Monday.
 
 
Investor sentiment was further bolstered by the trade agreement between the US and China, who jointly announced a 90-day pause on certain tariffs, sparking optimism in global markets and contributing to the widespread rally. Under the deal, the US will reduce tariffs on Chinese goods from 145 per cent to 30 per cent, while China will lower tariffs on American imports from 125 per cent to 10 per cent. READ MORE ABOUT IT HERE
 
The positive sentiment spread across broader markets, with mid- and small-cap stocks leading the charge. Among the sectoral front, IT stocks outperformed others, followed closely by solid gains in financial services, metals, automobiles, and real estate stocks.
 
At the close, the BSE Sensex stood at 82,429.90, up by 2,975.43 points or 3.74 per cent from its previous close. Barring IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma, all the other 28 Sensex constituent stocks ended higher, with Infosys and HCL Technologies leading the gains. Other notable performers included Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternity, and Tech Mahindra, which saw gains in the range of 5.54 per cent–5.36 per cent.

Mirroring the Sensex, the Nifty50 also ended higher, up by 916.70 points or 3.82 per cent, closing at 24,924.70.   
The Nifty Midcap100, and Smallcap100 indices settled higher by 4.12 per cent, and 4.24 per cent, respectively. Rail Vikas Nigam (up 11.71 per cent), Reliance Power (11.25 per cent), HFCL (10.74 per cent), JBM Auto (10.35 per cent), IFCI (10.32 per cent), Escorts Kubota (9.25 per cent), and Oracle Financial Services (8.90 per cent) were among the top gainers in the space. 
  The easing of geopolitical concerns and progress on global trade talks brought significant relief to the markets, reflected in a sharp drop in the India VIX volatility index, analysts suggest.   
"Technically, the sharp rise in the Nifty marks a continuation of the uptrend following a three-week consolidation phase. Having crossed the previous swing high of around 24,857, the index is now poised to inch towards the 25,200 level, while the 24,400–24,600 zone is expected to offer strong support on any dip," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.
 

