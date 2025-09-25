Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Pakistan (PAK) lock horns with Bangladesh (BAN) in a crucial Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 today at the Dubai International Stadium. With both teams aiming for a place in the final, the stakes are high. Pakistan, having won one and lost one match so far in the Super 4 stage, must win this fixture to stay in contention for the title clash.  Bangladesh, too, will be desperate to grab a win and boost their chances of progressing. This match could effectively act as a semi-final, with the winner moving a step closer to securing a final berth. Given the pressure and the significance of the outcome, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle between two sides determined to keep their Asia Cup hopes alive. 
 

Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali won the toss and decided to bowl first against PAK on the night   Both skippers after the toss:  Salman Agha: We wanted to bat first, so it's okay. Looks a good pitch. Scoreboard pressure is the key. We have defended well after scoring 150-plus. Beating SL was always great. We want to play good cricket and execute our plans. It's always important playing any final. We want to focus on this game, want to win this game. We want to play good cricket. We are playing with the same side.  Jaker Ali: We would like to bowl first, looks a pretty dry wicket. We have been doing well while bowling first, so we are going with that strategy. As a bowling unit we have been doing well. We have to bat really well in this match. We just want to play for the championship, that's the mindset. We have three changes.

  Check PAK vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 and full scorecrad here   
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)
  How to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?
Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh in match 5 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Tuesday, September 25.

What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 25?
The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place at the Dubai International cricket stadium.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?
The toss for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled?
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

