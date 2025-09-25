Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

Pakistan (PAK) lock horns with Bangladesh (BAN) in a crucial Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 today at the Dubai International Stadium. With both teams aiming for a place in the final, the stakes are high. Pakistan, having won one and lost one match so far in the Super 4 stage, must win this fixture to stay in contention for the title clash. Bangladesh, too, will be desperate to grab a win and boost their chances of progressing. This match could effectively act as a semi-final, with the winner moving a step closer to securing a final berth. Given the pressure and the significance of the outcome, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle between two sides determined to keep their Asia Cup hopes alive.
|Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?
Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh in match 5 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Tuesday, September 25.
