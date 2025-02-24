Monday, February 24, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New Zealand beat Bangladesh, knocking Pakistan out of Champions Trophy 2025

New Zealand beat Bangladesh, knocking Pakistan out of Champions Trophy 2025

New Zealand and India are the two teams that booked their place in the semifinals from Group A

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Rachin Ravindra (112) and Michael Bracewell (4 for 26) started in Rawalpindi on Monday as New Zealand beat Bangladesh in their second Group A match by 5 wickets to confirm their place in the semi-finals. New Zealand’s win has also ensured a place in the final four, which means the defending champions and hosts Pakistan have been knocked out of the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 alongside Bangladesh.
 
Pakistan, who lost their first two games to New Zealand and India, had an outside chance to qualify if Bangladesh had beaten New Zealand today and if India had won their last game against the Kiwis. But with the Mitchel Santner-led men picking a win, Pakistan's last match has become a dead rubber in terms of its impact on the tournament's results. 
 
  NZ vs BAN: Match summary 
Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, New Zealand's bowlers delivered a disciplined performance. Bangladesh started well with a 45-run opening stand before Michael Bracewell (4 for 26) dismissed Tanzid Hasan (24), triggering a collapse. William O’Rourke removed Mehidy Hasan (13), and Bracewell further dented Bangladesh’s innings by removing key batters Towhid Hridoy (7), Mushfiqur Rahim (2), and Mahmudullah (4). Despite a fighting 77-run knock from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh could only manage 236 for 9 in 50 overs.
 
In response, New Zealand faced early setbacks, losing Will Young (0) and Kane Williamson (5) cheaply. Devon Conway (30) steadied the innings before Rachin Ravindra (112) and Tom Latham (55) stitched a match-winning 129-run partnership. Finally in the end Glenn Phillips (21 not out) and Michael Barcewell (11 not out) took New Zealand over the line with five wickets and 23 balls to spare.  New Zealand will now play India in thier last group stage match on coming Sunday, i.e., March 2. 
 

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

