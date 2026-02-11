Australia vs Ireland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

The coin flip for the match went in Australia's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Travis Head (AUS): Yeah, there’s been a couple (niggles), unfortunately. Marsh copped a blow at training a couple of days ago and no one’s been willing to massage it out for him. So he’s the unfortunate one. The rest is the same. We should have a couple of boys back from the Pakistan series. But yeah, it’s a strong team and we’re looking forward to it. We spoke as a group probably 18 months ago about a 19-block game series leading into this. So we’ve looked at those 19 games as a block. The Pakistan series didn’t go our way, but we’ve got an opportunity now. We’ve been playing some really good cricket over the last 12 to 18 months and that becomes important in a tournament like this. You want the guys to go out with no fear and back what we’ve been building for a couple of years now. We’ve got an experienced team and also some new faces with World Cup experience, which is always exciting. For us, it’s about going out with no fear. Tournament cricket is exciting, there are ups and downs, rollercoaster moments. It’s about adapting and problem-solving on the go. That’s what you enjoy as a cricketer. Paul Stirling (IRE): We would have batted as well, to be honest. Look, the games come thick and fast. We haven’t had much time to train things through. So it’s about a fresh start again. There were some obvious errors that we’ll try to cut out today. Having played here in our last game, knowing the conditions hopefully works to our advantage. From our perspective, I think it does. We don’t take anything away from the Australian side, but knowing the conditions and how the pitch might react probably gives us a slight edge. We’ve gone with the same side. Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Australia playing 11 : Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

Ireland playing 11: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys