Australia vs Ireland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?
Despite a recent dip in form, including a 0-3 T20I series loss to Pakistan, Australia remain one of the tournament favourites
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
Despite a recent dip in form, including a 0-3 T20I series loss to Pakistan, Australia remain one of the tournament favourites
The coin flip for the match went in Australia's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Travis Head (AUS): Yeah, there’s been a couple (niggles), unfortunately. Marsh copped a blow at training a couple of days ago and no one’s been willing to massage it out for him. So he’s the unfortunate one. The rest is the same. We should have a couple of boys back from the Pakistan series. But yeah, it’s a strong team and we’re looking forward to it. We spoke as a group probably 18 months ago about a 19-block game series leading into this. So we’ve looked at those 19 games as a block. The Pakistan series didn’t go our way, but we’ve got an opportunity now. We’ve been playing some really good cricket over the last 12 to 18 months and that becomes important in a tournament like this. You want the guys to go out with no fear and back what we’ve been building for a couple of years now. We’ve got an experienced team and also some new faces with World Cup experience, which is always exciting. For us, it’s about going out with no fear. Tournament cricket is exciting, there are ups and downs, rollercoaster moments. It’s about adapting and problem-solving on the go. That’s what you enjoy as a cricketer. Paul Stirling (IRE): We would have batted as well, to be honest. Look, the games come thick and fast. We haven’t had much time to train things through. So it’s about a fresh start again. There were some obvious errors that we’ll try to cut out today. Having played here in our last game, knowing the conditions hopefully works to our advantage. From our perspective, I think it does. We don’t take anything away from the Australian side, but knowing the conditions and how the pitch might react probably gives us a slight edge. We’ve gone with the same side. Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
Australia playing 11 : Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa
Ireland playing 11: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 2:02 PM IST