Australia vs Ireland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Despite a recent dip in form, including a 0-3 T20I series loss to Pakistan, Australia remain one of the tournament favourites

Australia vs Ireland broadcasting details
BS Web Team New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 2:55 PM IST
Australia are facing Ireland in Match 14 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. Australia are without thier regular skipper Mrash who is ruled out of the match.
 

The coin flip for the match went in Australia's way who opted to bat first.  Captain's take after toss:  Travis Head (AUS): Yeah, there’s been a couple (niggles), unfortunately. Marsh copped a blow at training a couple of days ago and no one’s been willing to massage it out for him. So he’s the unfortunate one. The rest is the same. We should have a couple of boys back from the Pakistan series. But yeah, it’s a strong team and we’re looking forward to it. We spoke as a group probably 18 months ago about a 19-block game series leading into this. So we’ve looked at those 19 games as a block. The Pakistan series didn’t go our way, but we’ve got an opportunity now. We’ve been playing some really good cricket over the last 12 to 18 months and that becomes important in a tournament like this. You want the guys to go out with no fear and back what we’ve been building for a couple of years now. We’ve got an experienced team and also some new faces with World Cup experience, which is always exciting. For us, it’s about going out with no fear. Tournament cricket is exciting, there are ups and downs, rollercoaster moments. It’s about adapting and problem-solving on the go. That’s what you enjoy as a cricketer.  Paul Stirling (IRE): We would have batted as well, to be honest. Look, the games come thick and fast. We haven’t had much time to train things through. So it’s about a fresh start again. There were some obvious errors that we’ll try to cut out today. Having played here in our last game, knowing the conditions hopefully works to our advantage. From our perspective, I think it does. We don’t take anything away from the Australian side, but knowing the conditions and how the pitch might react probably gives us a slight edge. We’ve gone with the same side.  Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

 

Australia playing 11 : Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

 

Ireland playing 11: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 11.
 
What will be the venue for the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
 
What time will the toss for the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

