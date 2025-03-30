2008 to 2025: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League history

India’s most-watched sports tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL), has returned with its latest edition, IPL 2025. The new season is following the footsteps of its previous editions with almost every match turning out to be a nail biting one. However, despite the tournament's history of being batting-dominant, many players over the years have proved why people say that batters win you matches, but bowlers win you tournaments. It is a common sight in the IPL that teams with better bowlers often end up securing a podium finish.

While some of these bowlers fade away after one or two seasons, many have remained prominent for their teams throughout their careers. Today, we will look at such bowlers who have led their teams to multiple victories with their bowling while earning a place on the top wicket-takers list.

IPL top wicket-takers list

Yuzvendra Chahal (205 wickets) – MI/RCB/RR

The leading wicket-taker in IPL history, Yuzvendra Chahal, has been a match-winner with his exceptional leg-spin. Since his debut in 2013, he has consistently troubled batters with his variations and accuracy. Chahal has taken 205 wickets in 161 matches at an economy of 7.84, with a best bowling performance of 5/40.

Piyush Chawla (192 wickets) – CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI

One of the most experienced spinners in IPL history, Piyush Chawla has been a reliable wicket-taker for multiple franchises. Playing since the inaugural season in 2008, he has scalped 192 wickets in 192 matches, with his best figures being 4/17. His consistency and ability to pick key wickets have made him a valuable asset for every team he has played for.

Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets) – CSK/GL/MI

A true T20 specialist, Dwayne Bravo was one of the most successful all-rounders in IPL history. Known for his death bowling and deceptive slower balls, Bravo picked up 183 wickets in 161 matches at an impressive strike rate of 17.04. His best IPL bowling figures stand at 4/22.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (183 wickets) – PWI/SRH

Ravichandran Ashwin (182 wickets) – CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR A two-time Purple Cap winner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a key figure for evry team he has played in teh tournament. He has taken 183 wickets in 177 matches, with a best performance of 5/19. His ability to swing the new ball and execute pinpoint yorkers at the death has made him one of the most effective pacers in IPL history.

One of India's premier spinners, R Ashwin has been an integral part of multiple IPL franchises. He has bagged 182 wickets in 214 matches, with a best of 4/34. Ashwin’s clever variations and ability to control the run flow have made him a go-to bowler in the league.

Sunil Narine (181 wickets) – KKR

The mystery spinner from the West Indies, Sunil Narine, has been a game-changer for Kolkata Knight Riders. With his deceptive variations and economical bowling, he has taken 181 wickets in 179 matches, with a best bowling figure of 5/19. His economy rate of 6.73 is among the best in IPL history.

Amit Mishra (174 wickets) – DC/DCH/LSG/SRH

A veteran leg-spinner, Amit Mishra is known for his ability to take wickets in the middle overs. With 174 wickets in 162 matches, he remains one of the most successful spinners in IPL history. His best bowling performance of 5/17 showcases his match-winning ability.

Lasith Malinga (170 wickets) – MI

Arguably the greatest fast bowler in IPL history, Lasith Malinga was a key figure in Mumbai Indians’ success. With his deadly yorkers and deceptive slower balls, he took 170 wickets in 122 matches, boasting a stunning best of 5/13. His economy rate of 7.14 and strike rate of 16.62 highlight his dominance.

Jasprit Bumrah (165 wickets) – MI

One of the most lethal pacers in modern-day cricket, Jasprit Bumrah has been Mumbai Indians’ spearhead since his debut. He has taken 165 wickets in 133 matches, with a best performance of 5/10. His ability to bowl in the powerplay and nail yorkers at the death makes him a standout bowler.

Ravindra Jadeja (160 wickets) – CSK/GL/Kochi/RR