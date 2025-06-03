Chahal to Bumrah: Check full list of highest wicket-takers in IPL history

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 closing ceremony, performers list, live time, streaming & telecast While the IPL is often celebrated for its explosive batting performances, the role of bowlers in shaping match outcomes is equally crucial. The old saying, “batters win you games, bowlers win you tournaments,” rings especially true in the IPL, where momentum shifts can hinge on a single breakthrough. Bowlers who deliver under pressure, especially during the death overs or in powerplays—are invaluable assets to their teams.

Chahal topping the list after 18 seasons Topping the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in IPL history is Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner has claimed 205 wickets in 161 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 22.61 and an economy rate of 7.85. Chahal made history as the first bowler to reach the 200-wicket milestone in the league. His standout performance came in the 2022 season while playing for Rajasthan Royals, where he bagged 27 wickets and won the prestigious Purple Cap.