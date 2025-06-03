Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Chahal to Bumrah: Check full list of highest wicket-takers in IPL history

Chahal to Bumrah: Check full list of highest wicket-takers in IPL history

Topping the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in IPL history is Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner has claimed 205 wickets in 161 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 22.61.

While the IPL is often celebrated for its explosive batting performances, the role of bowlers in shaping match outcomes is equally crucial. The old saying, “batters win you games, bowlers win you tournaments,” rings especially true in the IPL, where momentum shifts can hinge on a single breakthrough. Bowlers who deliver under pressure, especially during the death overs or in powerplays—are invaluable assets to their teams. 
 
Chahal topping the list after 18 seasons  Topping the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in IPL history is Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner has claimed 205 wickets in 161 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 22.61 and an economy rate of 7.85. Chahal made history as the first bowler to reach the 200-wicket milestone in the league. His standout performance came in the 2022 season while playing for Rajasthan Royals, where he bagged 27 wickets and won the prestigious Purple Cap.
 
Following Chahal on the leaderboard is veteran spinner Piyush Chawla with 192 wickets. Close behind are Dwayne Bravo with 183 wickets, and the ever-reliable Sunil Narine and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, each with 181 scalps. These bowlers have consistently delivered match-winning spells, proving that while batters may entertain, it's often the bowlers who seal victories and define championship campaigns. 
 
All-time highest wicket takers in IPL history
Rank Player Name Innings Wickets
1 Yuzvendra Chahal 171 220
2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 189 196
3 Piyush Chawla 191 192
4 Sunil Narine 187 192
5 Ravichandran Ashwin 217 187
6 Dwayne Bravo 158 183
7 Jasprit Bumrah 145 183
8 Amit Mishra 162 174
9 Lasith Malinga 122 170
10 Ravindra Jadeja 225 170
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

