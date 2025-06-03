Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kohli to Dhoni: Check full list of highest run-getters in IPL history

Kohli to Dhoni: Check full list of highest run-getters in IPL history

As of now, Kohli stands as the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having accumulated 8618 runs from 266 matches (258 innings),

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s iconic batter Virat Kohli has etched his name in the IPL record books by becoming the first player to surpass 8000 runs in the tournament’s history.  He achieved this milestone during the Eliminator match of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals. As of now, Kohli stands as the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having accumulated 8618 runs from 266 matches (258 innings), with an impressive average of 39.53. His IPL tally includes 8 centuries and 63 half-centuries, showcasing remarkable consistency in the shortest format. 
 
Trailing him is Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who has amassed 7046 runs in 272 matches at an average of 29.73. Overall, 14 players have breached the 4500-run mark in IPL history. Notably, RCB has three names on the list—Kohli, AB de Villiers (5162 runs), and Dinesh Karthik (4842 runs). DC also features prominently with David Warner (6565 runs), KL Rahul (5222 runs), and Faf du Plessis (4773 runs).
 
 
From CSK, Suresh Raina (5528), MS Dhoni (5439), and Robin Uthappa (4952) have crossed the milestone. PBKS is represented by Shikhar Dhawan (6769) and Chris Gayle (4965), while MI, KKR, and RR are represented by Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane (5032), and Sanju Samson (4704), respectively.   
All-time highest run getter in IPL history
Rank Player Team Runs Matches Innings HS 100s 50s Avg SR
1 Virat Kohli RCB 8618 266 258 113 8 63 39.53 132.91
2 Rohit Sharma MI 7046 272 267 109* 2 47 29.73 132.1
3 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 6769 222 221 106* 2 51 35.26 127.14
4 David Warner DC 6565 184 184 126 4 61 40.52 139.77
5 Suresh Raina CSK 5528 205 200 100* 1 39 32.52 136.76
6 MS Dhoni CSK 5439 278 242 84* 0 24 38.3 137.45
7 KL Rahul DC 5222 145 136 132* 5 40 46.21 136.03
8 AB de Villiers RCB 5162 184 170 133* 3 40 39.7 151.68
9 Ajinkya Rahane KKR 5032 198 183 105* 2 33 30.5 125.02
10 Chris Gayle PBKS 4965 142 141 175* 6 31 39.72 148.96
11 Robin Uthappa CSK 4952 205 197 88 0 27 27.51 130.35
12 Dinesh Karthik RCB 4842 257 234 97* 0 22 26.32 135.36
13 Faf du Plessis DC 4773 154 147 96 0 39 35.1 135.79
14 Sanju Samson RR 4704 177 172 119 3 26 30.95 139.05
15 Ambati Rayudu CSK 4348 204 187 100* 1      
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

