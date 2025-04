CSK face tough chase as history weighs against 175+ targets at Chepauk

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 CSK vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match live today? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against more than just their opponents when they step out to chase a stiff target in their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. Historical data suggests that the franchise has struggled with high chases in recent years, particularly at their home ground.

Highest successful run chase in IPL at Chepauk Match Date Chasing Team Target Score Opponent April 23, 2024 Lucknow Super Giants 213/4 Chennai Super Kings April 12, 2012 Chennai Super Kings 208/5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru April 10, 2018 Chennai Super Kings 205/5 Kolkata Knight Riders April 30, 2023 Punjab Kings 201/6 Chennai Super Kings May 27, 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders 192/5 Chennai Super Kings April 22, 2013 Chennai Super Kings 186/5 Rajasthan Royals April 23, 2019 Chennai Super Kings 176/4 Sunrisers Hyderabad March 22, 2024 Chennai Super Kings 176/4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru May 2, 2008 Delhi Capitals 172/2 Chennai Super Kings April 13, 2013 Chennai Super Kings 166/6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru CSK have not successfully chased a target of 175 runs or more since the 2021 edition of the IPL. The challenge becomes steeper considering the venue—MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai—where successful high run-chases during day games have been rare.