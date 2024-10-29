Ashutosh to Arshdeep: PBKS' probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Millions of dollars in the auction, seventeen years in the league, a name change, and still just one final appearance to show for it—such has been the journey of the Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League. The Punjab-based franchise is one of the eight original franchises in the tournament and one of the four going into IPL 2025 with no title to display. Now, the deadline for the IPL 2025 mega auction is approaching, i.e., October 31. The PBKS side must be busy brainstorming the perfect five to retain ahead of the auction. But who could they be? Let’s check out. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Mumbai Indians could retain Rohit Sharma
Arshdeep Singh
The 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup highest wicket-taker and one of India’s pace spearheads in limited-overs cricket, Arshdeep Singh, has all the necessary credentials in his resume to prompt PBKS to retain him in the upcoming IPL 2025 auction. He might even secure the top spot in the retention list for Rs 18 crore.
|Arshdeep Singh stats for PBKS
|YEAR
|MAT
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|65
|1364
|2052
|76
|5/32
|27
|9.03
|17.95
|2
|1
|2024
|14
|302
|505
|19
|4/29
|26.58
|10.03
|15.89
|1
|0
|2023
|14
|305
|493
|17
|4/29
|29
|9.7
|17.94
|1
|0
|2022
|14
|300
|385
|10
|3/37
|38.5
|7.7
|30
|0
|0
|2021
|12
|248
|342
|18
|5/32
|19
|8.27
|13.77
|0
|1
|2020
|8
|149
|218
|9
|3/23
|24.22
|8.77
|16.55
|0
|0
|2019
|3
|60
|109
|3
|2/43
|36.33
|10.9
|20
|0
|0
Johnny Bairstow
The explosive English batter was the cornerstone of PBKS' successful chases during IPL 2024. His ability to play long innings while maintaining a high strike rate makes him a valuable asset for the team. Bairstow could be offered the second spot in the retention list for Rs 14 crore.
|Johnny Bairstow stats for PBKS
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|50
|4
|1589
|114
|34.54
|144.45
|2
|9
|166
|69
|28
|4
|2024
|11
|1
|298
|108*
|29.8
|152.82
|1
|0
|33
|14
|8
|0
|2022
|11
|0
|253
|66
|23
|144.57
|0
|2
|34
|9
|2
|0
Jitesh Sharma
The young Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Jitesh Sharma, was one of the most consistent performers during the IPL 2024 season. His ability to switch gears and adapt to bat efficiently against both pace and spin could help him secure the third spot on the retention list for Rs 11 crore.
|Jitesh Sharma stats for PBKS
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|40
|4
|730
|49*
|22.81
|151.14
|0
|0
|53
|45
|25
|4
|2024
|14
|1
|187
|32*
|17
|131.69
|0
|0
|9
|12
|13
|0
|2023
|14
|1
|309
|49*
|23.77
|156.06
|0
|0
|22
|21
|3
|2
|2022
|12
|2
|234
|44
|29.25
|163.64
|0
|0
|22
|12
|9
|2
Ashutosh Sharma
The young Indian batter impressed everyone with his aggressive batting style during IPL 2024. He helped PBKS win multiple matches by batting down the order, and as he is still an uncapped player, the team might find it feasible to retain him as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore.
|Ashutosh Sharma stats for PBKS
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|Career
|11
|2
|189
|61
|27
|167.26
|0
|1
|10
|15
|2
|2024
|11
|2
|189
|61
|27
|167.26
|0
|1
|10
|15
|2
Punjab can keep a few spots open after retention to use them as Right to Match (RTM) cards during the IPL 2025 auction.
PBKS squad for IPL 2024 with salary
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Liam Livingstone
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹11,50,00,000
|Kagiso Rabada
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹9,25,00,000
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹8,25,00,000
|Jonny Bairstow
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹6,75,00,000
|Rahul Chahar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹5,25,00,000
|Harpreet Brar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹3,80,00,000
|Nathan Ellis
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹75,00,000
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹60,00,000
|Rishi Dhawan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹55,00,000
|Jitesh Sharma
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹20,00,000
|Atharva Taide
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|Sam Curran
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹18,50,00,000
|Sikandar Raza
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹50,00,000
|Harpreet Bhatia
|Indian
|Batter
|₹40,00,000
|Shivam Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|Vidwath Kaverappa
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000
|Harshal Patel
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹11,75,00,000
|Rilee Rossouw
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹8,00,00,000
|Chris Woakes
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹4,20,00,000
|Tanay Thyagarajann
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|Vishwanath Pratap Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|Ashutosh Sharma
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|Shashank Singh
|Indian
|Batter
|₹20,00,000
|Prince Choudhary
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000