IPL 2024: GT vs KKR head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

GT vs KKR head-to-head record: Gujarat have a slight advantage with two wins in 3 matches against Kolkata. However, Kolkata won the only match played between the two sides in Ahmedabad

IPL 2024 today's match: GT vs KKR
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 7:22 AM IST
In Match 63 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 13 (Monday). Kolkata have already qualified for the IPL 2024 Playoffs and will be aiming to end the league phase as top two team. Meanwhile, like RCB and DC, Gujarat are still in the race for the playoffs and they are in must-win situation today but they have to improve their net runrate, which is (-)1.063.

GT vs KKR Head-to-head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Gujarat Titans have a slight advantage with two wins in three matches against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

  • Total matches played: 3
  • Gujarat Titans won: 2
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 1
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0
GT vs KKR head-to-head at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata

  • Total matches played: 1
  • Gujarat Titans won: 1
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 0
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


GT vs KKR head-to-head in Ahmedabad

  • Matches played: 1
  • Gujarat Titans won: 0
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 1
  • Abandoned: 0
GT vs KKR head-to-head venue wise
Venues Matches played GT won KKR won
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 -
Eden Gardens 1 1 -
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1


Narendra Modi Stadium key stats

Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 33
Matches won batting first 15
Matches won batting second 18
Average first innings total 172.85
Runs per over 8.62
Runs per wicket 28.21
Highest total recorded 233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023
Lowest total recorded 89/10 by GT vs DC in 2024

IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 4
Matches won batting second 6
Average first innings score 188.7
Average first innings winning score 195.55
Average powerplay score 57.6
Average death-over score 53

IPL 2024 key toss stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

  • Matches: 6
  • Matches won batting first: 2
  • Matches won batting second: 4
  • Average first innings total: 175
  • Average second innings total: 171

Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report for GT vs KKR match

Ahmedabad wicket is expected to be batting friendly and an high-scoring game is on the cards. However, with both sides having world-class spinners in their ranks, it is expected that they come into the play at Narendra Modi Stadium, which has big boundaries.

Ahmedabad weather forecast during GT vs KKR IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall on May 13, 2024 in Ahmedabad. In the evening, the temperatures in Ahmedabad is likely to be around 30 degree celcius with humidity at 50 per cent.

Topics :Indian Premier League

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

