IPL 2024 points table: MI and LSG rankings; top batters and bowlers

Mumbai Indians will look to end their campaign on a high and take themselves out from the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with a win against Lucknow Super Giants today.

Mumbai could attain 10 points in 14 matches on IPL 2024 points table if they win their match against Lucknow today.

This will help Hardik Pandya's side to improve their ranking to ninth position. The best they could achieve, even if Punjab Kings lose their last league fixture on Sunday. MI's net run rate is superior to PBKS and a win today will certainly improve their net run rate.

The context for MI vs LSG match

The teams' final positions on the points table before the playoffs determine how much revenue the BCCI will share with the teams. One point is awarded to the team that finishes last. As we go up the table, a team placed higher receives one point more than the next one. In simple words, the top team gets the highest share in the revenue.

However, Mumbai could end up at the 10th spot on the IPL 2024 points table if Punjab win their last fixture.

Meanwhile, a win for Lucknow means they will move to the sixth and even the fifth spots if they win by a huge margin.

IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 9 3 1 19 1.428 2 Rajasthan Royals 13 8 5 0 16 0.273 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 7 5 1 15 0.406 4 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 0.528 5 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377 6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 0.387 7 Lucknow Super Giants 13 6 7 0 12 -0.787 8 Gujarat Titans 14 5 7 2 12 -1.063 9 Punjab Kings 13 5 8 0 10 -0.347 10 Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271

Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 13 13 3 661 113* 66.10 426 155.16 1 5 56 33 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 13 13 3 577 108* 57.70 409 141.07 1 4 58 17 3 Travis Head

SRH 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31 4 Riyan Parag RR 13 12 3 531 84* 59 348 152.58 0 4 38 31 5 Sai Sudharsan

GT 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16

