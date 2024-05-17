IPL 2024 points table: MI and LSG rankings; top batters and bowlers

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The context for MI vs LSG match
The teams' final positions on the points table before the playoffs determine how much revenue the BCCI will share with the teams. One point is awarded to the team that finishes last. As we go up the table, a team placed higher receives one point more than the next one. In simple words, the top team gets the highest share in the revenue.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.273
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|0.406
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.528
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.377
|6
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|0.387
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.787
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|-1.063
|9
|Punjab Kings
|13
|5
|8
|0
|10
|-0.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
| Virat Kohli
RCB
|13
|13
|3
|661
|113*
|66.10
|426
|155.16
|1
|5
|56
|33
|2
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|13
|13
|3
|577
|108*
|57.70
|409
|141.07
|1
|4
|58
|17
|3
| Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
|Riyan Parag RR
|13
|12
|3
|531
|84*
|59
|348
|152.58
|0
|4
|38
|31
|5
| Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
|Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
| Harshal Patel
PBKS
|13
|13
|45
|428
|22
|15/03/24
|19.45
|9.51
|12.27
|0
|0
|2
| Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05/24
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|3
| Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|12
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03/24
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|4
| Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
|13
|13
|50
|469
|17
|11/03/24
|27.58
|9.38
|17.64
|0
|0
|5
| Khaleel Ahmed
DC
|14
|14
|50
|479
|17
|21/02/24
|28.17
|9.58
|17.64
|0
|0