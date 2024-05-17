Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 points table: MI and LSG rankings; top batters and bowlers

IPL 2024 points table: MI and LSG rankings; top batters and bowlers

Mumbai could move to ninth spot if they win the match against Lucknow today. BCCI share the revenue of the IPL on the basis of team rankings after the conclusion of IPL league phase

IPL 2024 key stats
IPL 2024 key stats: RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Mumbai Indians will look to end their campaign on a high and take themselves out from the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with a win against Lucknow Super Giants today. 

Mumbai could attain 10 points in 14 matches on IPL 2024 points table if they win their match against Lucknow today. 

This will help Hardik Pandya's side to improve their ranking to ninth position. The best they could achieve, even if Punjab Kings lose their last league fixture on Sunday. MI's net run rate is superior to PBKS and a win today will certainly improve their net run rate.

The context for MI vs LSG match

The teams' final positions on the points table before the playoffs determine how much revenue the BCCI will share with the teams. One point is awarded to the team that finishes last. As we go up the table, a team placed higher receives one point more than the next one. In simple words, the top team gets the highest share in the revenue. 

However, Mumbai could end up at the 10th spot on the IPL 2024 points table if Punjab win their last fixture.

Meanwhile, a win for Lucknow means they will move to the sixth and even the fifth spots if they win by a huge margin.


IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 9 3 1 19 1.428
2 Rajasthan Royals 13 8 5 0 16 0.273
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 7 5 1 15 0.406
4 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 0.528
5 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377
6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 0.387
7 Lucknow Super Giants 13 6 7 0 12 -0.787
8 Gujarat Titans 14 5 7 2 12 -1.063
9 Punjab Kings 13 5 8 0 10 -0.347
10 Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271

IPL 2024 orange cap holder

RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.

Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 13 13 3 661 113* 66.10 426 155.16 1 5 56 33
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 13 13 3 577 108* 57.70 409 141.07 1 4 58 17
3 Travis Head
SRH		 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31
4 Riyan Parag RR 13 12 3 531 84* 59 348 152.58 0 4 38 31
5 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16

IPL 2024 purple cap holder

Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 13 13 45 428 22 15/03/24 19.45 9.51 12.27 0 0
2 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 13 13 51.5 336 20 21/05/24 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1
3 Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		 12 12 44 367 18 16/03/24 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0
4 Yuzvendra Chahal
RR		 13 13 50 469 17 11/03/24 27.58 9.38 17.64 0 0
5 Khaleel Ahmed
DC		 14 14 50 479 17 21/02/24 28.17 9.58 17.64 0 0
First Published: May 17 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

