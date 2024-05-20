Will MSD play in IPL 2025? What we know so far about Dhoni's retirement

With the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) campaign ending in heartbreak, the talks on MS Dhoni's retirement again took centre stage. The stage was perfectly set for MSD in IPL 2024 given Qualifier 2 and the final scheduled to take place in MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, CSK failed to even qualify for the IPL 2024, the fairytale ending of MSD's illustrious IPL career would not be achieved.

However, the Thala fans can took solace from the fact that Dhoni has not made any decision on his IPL career yet.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a Times of India report, Dhoni has not communicated anything over his future yet.

"Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is quitting. He has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before taking a final call. He did not feel any discomfort in his running between the wickets and that is a plus," news daily Times of India reported quoting a source.



With mega auctions scheduled to take place before IPL 2025, it is expected that MSD might take a call on his cricketing future when the strategy for the IPL mega auctions will be laid.

MSD's no handshake after RCB vs CSK match steers controversy

There has been a war of words between RCB and CSK fans since RCB's magnificent win on Saturday, with MS Dhoni walking off the field without shaking hands being the centre stage.

While RCB players were criticised for celebrating their IPL 2024 playoffs qualification, MS Dhoni has been facing the flak for not walking off the field without customary handshakes after the match.

Videos on social media showed that Dhoni waited for the RCB players who kept celebrating before making his way to the dressing room without shaking hands. Virat Kohli later followed him inside to talk to the veteran star.









