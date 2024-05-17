IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, pitch report





ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Playoff qualification: SRH qualifies;RCB vs CSK to decide 4th team In Match 68 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look horns with Chennai Super Kings (LSG) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 18 (Saturday). The RCB vs CSK match is huge in the context of the IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification as the both teams aiming to confirm a their place. When the two teams locked horns in IPL 2024 opener, Chennai emerged victorious.

RCB vs CSK Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Super Kings have a clear advantage as they have won 22 matches out of 33 played against Royal Challengers.

Total matches played: 33

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 10

Chennai Super Kings won: 22

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

Bengaluru weather forecast during RCB vs CSK IPL match

According weathe forecast, there is 66 per cent chance of rainfall in the evening on May 18. The Indian Metrological Department has also issued orange alert for the next three days, starting Saturday

RCB vs CSK head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Total matches played: 10

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 4

Chennai Super Kings won: 5

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

RCB vs CSK head-to-head in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Matches played: 9

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 1

Chennai Super Kings won: 8

Abandoned: 0

Chennai vs Bengaluru head-to-head stats venue-wise

RCB vs CSK head-to-head venuewise Venues Total matches played CSK won LSG won No result Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 - - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 - JSCA International Stadium Complex 2 1 1 - Kingsmead 2 1 1 - M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 10 5 4 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 9 8 1 - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 2 1 1 - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 - - St George's Park 1 1 - - The Wanderers Stadium 1 - 1 - Wankhede Stadium 2 2 - -

M Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 94 Matches won batting first 40 Matches won batting second 50 Average first innings total 167.31 Runs per over 8.78 Runs per wicket 27.88 Highest total recorded 287/3 by SRH vs RCB in 2024 Lowest total recorded 82 by RCB vs KKR in 2008

IPL Record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 6 Matches won batting second 4 Average first innings score 197 Average first innings winning score 209.5 Average powerplay score 57 Average death-over score 54.3

IPL 2024 key toss stats at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 3

Average first innings total: 193

Average second innings total: 179

M Chinnaswamy Stadiun pitch report for RCB vs CSK match

The wicket at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to offer assistance to batters. However, it is not easy to predict the behaviour of Bengaluru wicket for RCB vs CSK match given it has been under covers since two days due to wet weather conditions.