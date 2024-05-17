IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, pitch report

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Total matches played: 33
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 10
- Chennai Super Kings won: 22
- No result: 1
- Abandoned: 0
Bengaluru weather forecast during RCB vs CSK IPL match
According weathe forecast, there is 66 per cent chance of rainfall in the evening on May 18. The Indian Metrological Department has also issued orange alert for the next three days, starting Saturday
- Total matches played: 10
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 4
- Chennai Super Kings won: 5
- No result: 1
- Abandoned: 0
- Matches played: 9
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 1
- Chennai Super Kings won: 8
- Abandoned: 0
|RCB vs CSK head-to-head venuewise
|Venues
|Total matches played
|CSK won
|LSG won
|No result
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|JSCA International Stadium Complex
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Kingsmead
|2
|1
|1
|-
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|10
|5
|4
|1
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|9
|8
|1
|-
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|St George's Park
|1
|1
|-
|-
|The Wanderers Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|-
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|94
|Matches won batting first
|40
|Matches won batting second
|50
|Average first innings total
|167.31
|Runs per over
|8.78
|Runs per wicket
|27.88
|Highest total recorded
|287/3 by SRH vs RCB in 2024
|Lowest total recorded
|82 by RCB vs KKR in 2008
|IPL Record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|6
|Matches won batting second
|4
|Average first innings score
|197
|Average first innings winning score
|209.5
|Average powerplay score
|57
|Average death-over score
|54.3
- Matches: 6
- Matches won batting first: 3
- Matches won batting second: 3
- Average first innings total: 193
- Average second innings total: 179