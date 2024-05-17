IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: What happened in last five meetings in Bengaluru?

The two teams that started the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be up against each other for one important place in the playoffs. Come Saturday, May 18, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will travel to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to face the home team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in a virtual pre-qualifier.





We take a look at the last five meetings between the two teams at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to gauge the spectacle it becomes when yellow and red go head-to-head in the middle of Bengaluru.

17 April 2023: CSK beats RCB in a high-scoring battle

In the last meeting between RCB and CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was a high-scoring affair in which the visitors came up trumps, beating the hosts by eight runs. On the back of Devon Conway's 83 and Shivam Dube's 52, Chennai posted 226/8 in their 20 overs. In reply, Maxwell with his 36-ball 72 threatened to chase it down, but after his fall, Bengaluru fell short by eight runs.

21 April 2019: Bengaluru win a thriller as Dhoni fails to finish

It was one of the rare occasions where MS Dhoni failed to finish a game. Chasing 162 to win, Chennai struggled big-time as they were reduced to 28/4. First, Ambati Rayudu tried to hang on with Dhoni, and later on, the finishing master took it upon himself to chase the target down.

Needing 72 to win from the last five overs, Dhoni took it to 26 from the last one. In the last over, which was bowled by Umesh Yadav, MSD hit 24 off the first five balls. Just when everyone thought that once again Dhoni finished it in style, Yadav pulled out the slower one and managed to beat the best finisher of all time.

Dhoni scampered to at least take a single and push the match into a super-over. But Shardul Thakur got run out with a direct hit by Parthiv Patel from behind the stumps.

25 April 2018: Rayudu-Dhoni finish it off in style

Though Dhoni fell short by one run in 2019, a year earlier, he had hit an unbeaten 70 off just 34 balls to take his team home while chasing 206 to win. Thanks to AB de Villiers' 68 and Quinton de Kock's 53, RCB posted 205 on the board. In reply, Rayudu hit a 53-ball 82. It was then that Dhoni arrived and finished the game.

21 April 2015: Nehra-Raina shine in Chennai's win

Before 2018, the clash between the two teams happened three years ago in 2015 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. In that match, Ashish Nehra took 4/10 as RCB were reduced to 154/8 while chasing 182 to win. It was thanks to Suresh Raina's 62 off 32 balls that took Chennai to such a big total.

23 May 2014: Easy finish for the Super Kings

Nehra was once again at his lethal best as he took 3/33 and restricted Bengaluru to 154/6. It was a cakewalk for the Super Kings as they chased the target down in 17.4 overs, thanks to Faf du Plessis' unbeaten 54 and Dhoni's 49*.

Head-to-head record between CSK and RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Matches Played- 10

CSK Won- 5

RCB Won- 4

No Result- 1