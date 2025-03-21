IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings full schedule, SWOT analysis, match timings

When discussing who will be among the IPL title contenders, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is always at the forefront, with a remarkable five titles to their name. As IPL 2025 begins on March 22, all eyes will be on CSK, who will face Mumbai Indians, another five-time champion, on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With an icon like Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the team, there will be no shortage of ideas and mentorship for the younger players as well. CSK's success is largely attributed to his leadership, guiding them to five titles, ten finals, and 12 playoff appearances.
Historical Performance
CSK’s journey has been one of dominance and resilience. After finishing runners-up in the inaugural 2008 season, they clinched consecutive titles in 2010 and 2011. They reached the finals again in 2012 and 2013 but were edged out by Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, respectively. After a two-year suspension in 2016-2017, CSK returned in 2018 and won their third title. They added another in 2021, but after a disappointing 2022, CSK made a strong comeback to win their fifth title in 2023.
As fans gear up to see the Men in Yellow take the field again in IPL 2025, Business Standard takes a look how CSK have prepared themselves for battle over the next few months.
Challenges for Ruturaj Gaikwad as a CSK captain -
After a rather timid start to his captaincy era in the IPL, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will be looking forward to learn from his mistakes and come forward as a more mature and experienced captain in this season. CSK finished 5th in the league table under him and would hope to get back to where they belong now.
CSK's Consistent Strategy and Revamped Squad for IPL 2025
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have always been known for their consistency in both personnel and strategy, which has been key to their five IPL titles, including two in the last four seasons. While the franchise is not typically known for making major changes, IPL 2025 sees a blend of familiar faces and a few new additions.
Reviving Familiar Faces
This season, some of CSK’s new recruits are actually familiar ones. R Ashwin, Sam Curran, and Vijay Shankar return to the franchise after several years away, adding experience to the squad. Devon Conway, who missed IPL 2024 due to injury, has also been brought back, strengthening their batting line-up.
New Additions to the Spin Department
CSK have traditionally shied away from wrist-spin or mystery spin, but this season, they made a big move by signing 20-year-old Afghan left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad for INR 10 crore. Along with Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, CSK now boasts a potent spin attack and is ready to capitalize on favorable conditions.
Opportunities for Career Revivals
Rahul Tripathi is expected to slot in at No. 3, a position previously occupied by players like Ajinkya Rahane and Robin Uthappa. CSK has earned a reputation as a franchise capable of rejuvenating IPL careers, with players like Rahane, Uthappa, and Shivam Dube finding form in their yellow jersey. This year, in addition to Tripathi and Shankar, CSK has also acquired Shreyas Gopal, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Deepak Hooda – all players who have struggled in recent IPL seasons but are looking for a fresh start under CSK's experienced management.
Chennai Super Kings full squad for IPL 2025
Full Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.
CSK Playing 11 (probable):
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), R. Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad.
Injury and availability woes for CSK -
TNPL standout Gurjapneet Singh, who was sidelined during the second phase of the Ranji Trophy due to injury, has now fully recovered. However, with Sam Curran and Khaleel Ahmed established as CSK's primary left-arm seamers, it seems unlikely that another left-arm bowler will find a place in the playing XI or XII. Currently, all players in the CSK squad are available for selection.
CSK to begin campaign from home
While many teams have a tough beginning to the season which will include a lot of traveling, CSK have a slightly lighter schedule than other as they kick off their season against rivals Mumbai Indians at home and continue to play at Chepauk for the next game as well before they travel to Guwahati to face Rajasthan Royals.
The Chepauk X-Factor:
While CSk already have a habit of taking out the batting order through their potent spin attack, this year will be no different with more additions to the spin infantry.
Ravindra Jadeja has been CSK’s spin bowling cornerstone for the past decade, and this season, he will be reunited with his spin partner, Ravichandran Ashwin, who returns to the franchise after a 10-year absence.
The addition of Noor Ahmad’s left-arm leg-spin will further strengthen the Chennai-based team, as the Afghan bowler has proven his ability to create problems for opponents in previous IPL seasons.
As backup, CSK will also have Shreyas Gopal, who has shown promise in the IPL. Moreover, the all-round skills of Rachin Ravindra and Deepak Hooda with the ball will add depth to their already formidable spin bowling attack.
| Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 schedule
| Match Number
| Date & Time (IST)
| Match
| Venue
| Match 3
| March 23, Sunday- 7:30 PM
| Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
| MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
| Match 8
| March 28, Friday- 7:30 PM
| Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
| MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
| Match 11
| March 30, Sunday - 7:30 PM
| Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
| Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
| Match 17
| April 5, Saturday- 3:30 PM
| Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
| MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
| Match 22
| April 8, Tuesday- 7:30 PM
| Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
| New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh
| Match 25
| April 11, Friday- 7:30 PM
| Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
| MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
| Match 30
| April 14, Monday- 7:30 PM
| Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
| Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
| Match 38
| April 20, Sunday- 7:30 PM
| Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
| Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
| Match 43
| April 25, Friday- 7:30 PM
| Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
| MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
| Match 49
| April 30, Friday - 7:30 PM
| Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
| MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
| Match 52
| May 3, Saturday - 7:30 PM
| Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
| M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
| Match 57
| May 7, Wednesday - 7:30 PM
| Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
| Eden Gardens, Kolkata
| Match 63
| May 12, Monday- 7:30 PM
| Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
| MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
| Match 69
| May 18, Sunday - 3:30 PM
| Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
| Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
