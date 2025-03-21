IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings full schedule, SWOT analysis, match timings

When discussing who will be among the IPL title contenders, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is always at the forefront, with a remarkable five titles to their name. As IPL 2025 begins on March 22, all eyes will be on CSK, who will face Mumbai Indians, another five-time champion, on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With an icon like Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the team, there will be no shortage of ideas and mentorship for the younger players as well. CSK's success is largely attributed to his leadership, guiding them to five titles, ten finals, and 12 playoff appearances.

Historical Performance

CSK’s journey has been one of dominance and resilience. After finishing runners-up in the inaugural 2008 season, they clinched consecutive titles in 2010 and 2011. They reached the finals again in 2012 and 2013 but were edged out by Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, respectively. After a two-year suspension in 2016-2017, CSK returned in 2018 and won their third title. They added another in 2021, but after a disappointing 2022, CSK made a strong comeback to win their fifth title in 2023.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming As fans gear up to see the Men in Yellow take the field again in IPL 2025, Business Standard takes a look how CSK have prepared themselves for battle over the next few months.

Challenges for Ruturaj Gaikwad as a CSK captain -

Also Read

After a rather timid start to his captaincy era in the IPL, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will be looking forward to learn from his mistakes and come forward as a more mature and experienced captain in this season. CSK finished 5th in the league table under him and would hope to get back to where they belong now.

CSK's Consistent Strategy and Revamped Squad for IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have always been known for their consistency in both personnel and strategy, which has been key to their five IPL titles, including two in the last four seasons. While the franchise is not typically known for making major changes, IPL 2025 sees a blend of familiar faces and a few new additions.

Reviving Familiar Faces

This season, some of CSK’s new recruits are actually familiar ones. R Ashwin, Sam Curran, and Vijay Shankar return to the franchise after several years away, adding experience to the squad. Devon Conway, who missed IPL 2024 due to injury, has also been brought back, strengthening their batting line-up.

New Additions to the Spin Department

CSK have traditionally shied away from wrist-spin or mystery spin, but this season, they made a big move by signing 20-year-old Afghan left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad for INR 10 crore. Along with Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, CSK now boasts a potent spin attack and is ready to capitalize on favorable conditions.

Opportunities for Career Revivals

Rahul Tripathi is expected to slot in at No. 3, a position previously occupied by players like Ajinkya Rahane and Robin Uthappa. CSK has earned a reputation as a franchise capable of rejuvenating IPL careers, with players like Rahane, Uthappa, and Shivam Dube finding form in their yellow jersey. This year, in addition to Tripathi and Shankar, CSK has also acquired Shreyas Gopal, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Deepak Hooda – all players who have struggled in recent IPL seasons but are looking for a fresh start under CSK's experienced management.

Chennai Super Kings full squad for IPL 2025

Full Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

CSK Playing 11 (probable): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), R. Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB full schedule, playing 11, SWOT analysis, live match timings, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), R. Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad.

Injury and availability woes for CSK -

TNPL standout Gurjapneet Singh, who was sidelined during the second phase of the Ranji Trophy due to injury, has now fully recovered. However, with Sam Curran and Khaleel Ahmed established as CSK's primary left-arm seamers, it seems unlikely that another left-arm bowler will find a place in the playing XI or XII. Currently, all players in the CSK squad are available for selection.

CSK to begin campaign from home

While many teams have a tough beginning to the season which will include a lot of traveling, CSK have a slightly lighter schedule than other as they kick off their season against rivals Mumbai Indians at home and continue to play at Chepauk for the next game as well before they travel to Guwahati to face Rajasthan Royals.

The Chepauk X-Factor:

While CSk already have a habit of taking out the batting order through their potent spin attack, this year will be no different with more additions to the spin infantry.

Ravindra Jadeja has been CSK’s spin bowling cornerstone for the past decade, and this season, he will be reunited with his spin partner, Ravichandran Ashwin, who returns to the franchise after a 10-year absence.

The addition of Noor Ahmad’s left-arm leg-spin will further strengthen the Chennai-based team, as the Afghan bowler has proven his ability to create problems for opponents in previous IPL seasons.