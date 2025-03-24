IPL 2025: DC vs LSG head-to-head records; key toss stats in Delhi

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Playing 11, Axar and Pant's captaincy record Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are all set to lock horns in Match 4 of IPL 2025 on Monday, March 24, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Both teams will be eager to begin their campaigns with a victory after narrowly missing out on a playoff spot last season due to net run rate.

DC, now captained by Axar Patel, has brought in KL Rahul as their wicketkeeper-batter to bolster the squad. The top order features vice-captain Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Rahul. The team also boasts a strong bowling attack with players like Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, T. Natarajan, and Kuldeep Yadav. As they begin their first two games in Visakhapatnam, DC will aim to capitalize on these early fixtures and secure crucial points.

Meanwhile, LSG has placed their faith in Rishabh Pant, signing him for a record INR 27 crore and appointing him as captain. The batting lineup includes big names like Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller. However, injuries to key pacers such as Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan could weaken their bowling attack. To address this, LSG has brought in Shardul Thakur as a replacement for Mohsin, with Thakur expected to handle the middle and death overs.

Overall DC vs LSG head-to-head record Lucknow have an advantage going into the game with 3 wins out of 5 matches while Delhi have 2 wins so far against them.

Total matches played: 5

Delhi Capitals wins: 2

Lucknow Super Giants wins: 3

DC vs LSG key toss stats Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA STADIUM, VISAKHAPATNAM (IN T20s SINCE 2024 IPL) Matches - 14, Bat 1st Won – 8, Bat 2nd Won – 6

Avg 1st Inns score – 190/7 (Run Rate 9.51)

Lowest Total Defended (excl. Shortened Matches) – 150, Highest Target Chased – 184

200+ Totals (excl. Shortened Matches) – 3 times in 12 matches | Sixes Per Match - 17

Pace: Overs% - 60, Wkts – 115, Avg – 23.8, Eco – 9.6

Spin: Overs% - 40, Wkts – 62, Avg – 25.5, Eco – 8.3 Delhi Capitals Record in Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium DC in Vishakhapatnam Matches Played Won Lost Won Batting First Won Chasing Highest Total Lowest Total 7 3 4 2 1 191 126