BCCI central contract: Rohit-Kohli's salary Rs 7 crore; Iyer, Kishan back

India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma and modern day great Virat Kohli retained their place in the top category, while the out-of-favour duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan returned to the fold in lower brackets in a 34-strong list of contracted players released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday. BCCI announced the Annual Player Contracts for Indian cricket team (Senior Men) for the 2024-25 season (October 1st, 2024 to September 30th, 2025).
The A+ grade, which commands an annual retainership fee of Rs seven crore, also features Ravindra Jadeja and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah much like the last few years.
India's Champions trophy hero Iyer has been the notable comeback in the list, inducted in group B which comes with an annual remuneration of Rs three crore.
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Rishabh Pant, who was demoted to group B during the 2023-24 season as he didn't due to his recovery from a life-threatening accident, is back in A category in place of the retired Ravichandran Ashwin. Category A comes with a retainership of Rs five crore annually.
Category C features the maximum number of players, 19 in all, with four new entrants in Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy. There was a notable addition of special fast bowling contracts during the previous season. However, there has not been any mention of fast bowling contracts for the 2024–25 season.
BCCI central contracts list and salary of players
|BCCI central contract top grade
|A+ category
|Salary
|Rohit Sharma (Batter)
|Rs 7 crore
|Virat Kohli (Batter)
|Rs 7 crore
|Jasprit Bumrah (pacer)
|Rs 7 crore
|Ravindra Jadeja (all-rounder)
|Rs 7 crore
|BCCI central contract 2nd category
|A category
|Salary
|Mohammed Siraj (pacer)
|Rs 5 crore
|KL Rahul (batter/wicket-keeper)
|Rs 5 crore
|Shubman Gill (batter)
|Rs 5 crore
|Hardik Pandya (All-rounder)
|Rs 5 crore
|Mohammed Shami (Pacer)
|Rs 5 crore
|Rishabh Pant (batter/wicket-keeper)
|Rs 5 crore
|BCCI central contract 3rd category
|B category
|Salary
|Suryakumar Yadav (batter)
|Rs 3 crore
|Kuldeep Yadav (spinner)
|Rs 3 crore
|Axar Patel (all-rounder)
|Rs 3 crore
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (batter)
|Rs 3 crore
|Shreyas Iyer (batter)
|Rs 3 crore
|BCCI central contract lowest category
|C category
|Salary
|Rinku Singh (batter)
|Rs 1 crore
|Tilak Verma (batter)
|Rs 1 crore
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (batter)
|Rs 1 crore
|Shivam Dube (all-rounder)
|Rs 1 crore
|Ravi Bishnoi (spinner)
|Rs 1 crore
|Washington Sundar (all-rounder)
|Rs 1 crore
|Mukesh Kumar (pacer)
|Rs 1 crore
|Sanju Samson (batter/wicket-keeper)
|Rs 1 crore
|Arshdeep Singh (pacer)
|Rs 1 crore
|Prasidh Krishna (pacer)
|Rs 1 crore
|Rajat Patidar (batter)
|Rs 1 crore
|Dhruv Jurel (batter/wicket-keeper)
|Rs 1 crore
|Sarfaraz Khan (batter)
|Rs 1 crore
|Nitish Kumar Reddy (all-rounder)
|Rs 1 crore
|Ishan Kishan (batter/wicket-keeper)
|Rs 1 crore
|Abhishek Sharma (batter)
|Rs 1 crore
|Akash Deep (pacer)
|Rs 1 crore
|Varun Chakaravarthy (spinner)
|Rs 1 crore
|Harshit Rana (pacer)
|Rs 1 crore