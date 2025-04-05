Check Dhoni captaincy stats in IPL history and international cricket here

Now, whether Dhoni will take the field as skipper or not, it is always interesting to see how great his records as a skipper have been over the years. So, keeping all this in mind, let us take a look at his captaincy records in both IPL and international cricket.

MS Dhoni’s captaincy record in IPL

MS Dhoni’s name in IPL is synonymous with CSK, as after joining the side in 2008, he has been the only player to feature in all the seasons so far for the team. He left CSK for two years in 2016 and 2017, when CSK was ousted from the IPL due to disciplinary actions. He played those two seasons for Rising Pune Super Giants—one as a skipper and one as a player. Apart from that, he led CSK from 2008 to 2015 and then again from 2018 to 2021, before briefly relinquishing his captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja before IPL 2022. However, he returned as skipper after a few games and led his team till 2023 before finally handing over the helm to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In the meantime, he led CSK to IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

MS Dhoni as captain in IPL

Matches: 210

Won: 123

Lost: 86

N/R: 1

Winning percentage: 58.85

MS Dhoni’s captaincy record in international cricket

MS Dhoni’s captaincy record in the international circuit is as impressive as his IPL records, if not better. He led Team India from 2007 to 2017 in white-ball cricket and from 2008 to 2014 in red-ball cricket. In his tenure, he won India the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, making him the only skipper in cricket history to win all the ICC trophies.

He also helped India win the ICC Test mace twice in 2010 and 2011, despite having a not-so-great record in overseas cricket. His achievements as a skipper have been unmatched, and his numbers are legends to tell for years to come.

MS Dhoni as captain in international cricket