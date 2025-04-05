IPL 2025: CSK vs DC head-to-head record, key toss stats in Chennai

ALSO READ: CSK vs DC Chennai Pitch report | CSK vs DC Playing 11 | CSK vs DC Live streaming online | Match 17 - IPL 2025 The caravan of IPL 2025 will return to Chennai’s famous Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, April 5, as Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings host Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals in match number 17 of the season. CSK have had an underwhelming start, with their batting lacking fluency. The decision to push Ruturaj Gaikwad to No. 3 has not paid off, while Rahul Tripathi’s struggles against pace further complicate their top order. The middle order also lacks intent, with Ravindra Jadeja struggling to finish games and MS Dhoni batting too low to make a consistent impact. However, their bowling unit has shown promise, with Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmed delivering key performances, while Pathirana has added strength in the death overs.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, come into this fixture with confidence. They defeated CSK at a similar stage last season and have a well-rounded squad. Mitchell Starc was in top form in the previous game, and their spinners are well-equipped to exploit Chepauk’s conditions. With Faf du Plessis’ experience and a strong bowling attack, DC will back themselves to get the job done. But who out of these two sides has the upper hand historically? Let us take a look.

CSK vs DC head-to-head:

In the 30 encounters between CSK and DC in the IPL, the five-time champions, CSK, have maintained a 19-11 lead over the Delhi-based franchise.

Overall

Total matches played: 30

CSK won: 19

DC won: 11

No result: 0

CSK and DC have clashed in Chennai nine times before today, out of which the home side has secured victory on seven occasions, while Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious twice.

Top performers in CSK vs DC matches:

In the 30 CSK vs DC matches so far, MS Dhoni holds the record for the most runs, scoring 666, followed by Suresh Raina with 552. Shikhar Dhawan, who has played for multiple teams, has accumulated 433 runs in these encounters, while Rishabh Pant has scored 375. Murali Vijay also made his mark in these fixtures with 346 runs. These numbers reflect the dominance of experienced batters in CSK vs DC clashes at this venue.

Among the bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dwayne Bravo lead the wicket-taking charts with 19 wickets each in CSK vs DC encounters at Chepauk. Ravindra Jadeja follows closely with 18 scalps, while Deepak Chahar and Albie Morkel have taken 13 wickets each.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

CSK and DC played against each other only once in IPL 2024 at Visakhapatnam in match number 13 of the season. In that match, DC, with the help of half-centuries from David Warner (52) and Rishabh Pant (51), put up a daunting total of 191 for 5 in front of CSK, who in reply could only reach 171 for 6 despite a late flourish from MS Dhoni, and lost the game by 20 runs.