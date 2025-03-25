IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS playing 11; Gill and Iyer's captaincy record in IPL

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 GT vs PBKS: Ahmedabad Pitch report, Narendra Modi Stadium's stats After four thrillers to start Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will now host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the last match of the first round of the tournament, as after this game, all 10 teams will have played one game each in this edition. Both teams are banking on youngsters this season and are hoping to have a strong outing after finishing in the bottom half of the table in IPL 2024.

Notably, while Gujarat Titans will be led by Shubman Gill once again this season after being appointed as the skipper in 2024, Punjab Kings will have the IPL 2024-winning captain Shreyas Iyer taking charge to lead their mission of winning their first IPL title this time around. So, before these two exciting teams and their skippers take the field on Tuesday at Ahmedabad, let us take a quick look at the captaincy records of both skippers and their expected playing 11 for the game.

Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record

Shubman Gill's captaincy record

Shubman Gill as Captain in IPL Matches: 12

Win: 5

Loss: 7

Win percentage: 41.6 per cent Shubman Gill made his IPL debut in 2018 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and has since played for both KKR and Gujarat Titans (GT). His captaincy journey began in IPL 2024 when he took over the leadership of GT after Hardik Pandya's departure. As a captain, Gill has led his team in 12 matches, securing five wins and facing seven losses, with two games ending without a result. Despite a win percentage of 41.66, Gill's leadership potential is evident, and he will look to strengthen his record in the the current season.

GT playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are set for a significant season of change both on and off the field. The addition of Jos Buttler is expected to stabilise the opening slot, a problem area last year. With experienced players like Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, who have previously played together in the SA20 league, the Titans aim to carry their momentum into the new IPL season.

GT playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Shah Rukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact player: Prasidh Krishna

GT squad for IPL 2025:

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Gujarat vs Punjab live toss and match time, streaming Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shah Rukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj.

PBKS playing 11 vs GT (probable)

Punjab Kings made headlines as one of the highest spenders at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah. Their marquee signing was Shreyas Iyer for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore, who has also been named the team's new skipper. Having led Kolkata Knight Riders to a title win last season, Iyer brings valuable leadership experience. The inclusion of stars like Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell strengthens PBKS's quest for their maiden IPL title.

PBKS playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact player: Nehal Wadhera

PBKS squad for IPL 2025:

Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.