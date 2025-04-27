Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Why Phil Salt is not playing for RCB vs DC today in New Delhi?

IPL 2025: Why Phil Salt is not playing for RCB vs DC today in New Delhi?

While RCB will be without their star opener for tonight's match, DC, on the other hand,d will have their key player back in the squad

Phil Salt

Phil Salt (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Match number 46 of IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium features home team Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the battle to become table toppers. Currently, DC and RCB are ranked second and third on the table with 12 points each. However, a win today could propel them to the number one spot with 14 points. 
 
The visitors, RCB, got the first moral victory in the match after winning the toss and opting to bowl first against DC. While fans rejoiced at the moment, it was short-lived when RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, after the toss, informed that their star opener, Phil Salt would be missing the game, with his countryman Jacob Bethell, who is making his IPL debut, replacing him in the XI. While Rajat did not mention any reason behind the change in the squad, it is expected that Slat is suffering from a minor injury.
 
 
DC on opposite spectrum
 
While RCB will be without their star opener for tonight’s match, DC on the other hand will have their key player back in the squad, as Axar Patel, after the toss, informed that Faf du Plessis is back in the playing XI after spending the last few games on the sidelines due to injury.

Also Read

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, toss stats

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11, RCB batters vs DC bowlers matchups

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats of Delhi Stadium

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

 
IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11 today
 
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
 
Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
 
Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh
 

More From This Section

Mayank Yadav

IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav marks his LSG return with 2 big wickets vs MI

Bumrah

IPL 2025: Bumrah surpasses Malinga to become MI's all-time top wicket taker

Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans

It's good to see bowlers making a difference this season: Prasidh Krishna

IPL

Highest successful run-chase in IPL history at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes another big milestone for MI vs LSG

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon