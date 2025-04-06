IPL 2025: Will Bumrah, Rohit find a place in MI's playing 11 vs RCB?

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians are gearing up to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7, in match number 20 of IPL 2025. The match is a high-stakes fixture for the Hardik Pandya-led side, which has registered only one win in four outings so far this season. However, the skipper will be a happy man on Sunday as his team received a huge boost when their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah joined the squad in Mumbai after being away from cricketing action for nearly four months.

Moreover, former skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed MI’s last match vs GT due to a knee injury, was also seen sweating it out in the nets with full batting gear on—giving hope to MI fans that their beloved player is fit to be back in the squad for Monday’s game. But the question remains—are Bumrah and Rohit fit enough to take the field against RCB? While recent pictures of them raise hopes of both players being included in the playing XI, the final answer can only be found at the toss on Monday.

Rohit present at practice session

MI team management mandated all players to be available for today’s practice session, and Rohit was seen batting in the nets, practising his big-hitting skills. Notably, Rohit was hit on the knee in the nets ahead of MI’s game vs GT and was expected to be out for two to three games, but it looks like his return will be sooner than expected.

Rohit has had an underwhelming season with the bat so far, scoring just 21 runs in the three innings he has played.

Bumrah makes his return

Perhaps the biggest news for the MI team and fans today would be Bumrah coming back into the squad when the team needs him the most. Bumrah received a warm welcome after taking the field at Wankhede on Sunday. The pacer wasted no time and was seen rolling up his sleeves soon enough, along with other players in the nets.