Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Will Bumrah, Rohit find a place in MI's playing 11 vs RCB?

IPL 2025: Will Bumrah, Rohit find a place in MI's playing 11 vs RCB?

Rohit was hit on the knee in the nets ahead of MI's game vs GT and was expected to be out for two to three games

Bumrah and Rohit in MI's practice session
Bumrah and Rohit in MI's practice session
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 10:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians are gearing up to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7, in match number 20 of IPL 2025. The match is a high-stakes fixture for the Hardik Pandya-led side, which has registered only one win in four outings so far this season. However, the skipper will be a happy man on Sunday as his team received a huge boost when their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah joined the squad in Mumbai after being away from cricketing action for nearly four months.
 
Moreover, former skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed MI’s last match vs GT due to a knee injury, was also seen sweating it out in the nets with full batting gear on—giving hope to MI fans that their beloved player is fit to be back in the squad for Monday’s game. But the question remains—are Bumrah and Rohit fit enough to take the field against RCB? While recent pictures of them raise hopes of both players being included in the playing XI, the final answer can only be found at the toss on Monday.
 
Rohit present at practice session
 
MI team management mandated all players to be available for today’s practice session, and Rohit was seen batting in the nets, practising his big-hitting skills. Notably, Rohit was hit on the knee in the nets ahead of MI’s game vs GT and was expected to be out for two to three games, but it looks like his return will be sooner than expected.
 
Rohit has had an underwhelming season with the bat so far, scoring just 21 runs in the three innings he has played.
 
Bumrah makes his return

Also Read

SRH vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Sundar-Gill counters after early wickets

IPL 2025: MI vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT head-to-head record, key toss stats in Hyderabad

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match ups

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

 
Perhaps the biggest news for the MI team and fans today would be Bumrah coming back into the squad when the team needs him the most. Bumrah received a warm welcome after taking the field at Wankhede on Sunday. The pacer wasted no time and was seen rolling up his sleeves soon enough, along with other players in the nets.
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025 SRH vs GT: Hyderabad pitch report and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium stats

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SRH vs GT cricket match live?

IPL 2025: Will Rohit return for MI vs RCB match at Wankhede Stadium?

IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah joins team ahead of MI vs RCB match on Monday

MS Dhoni's parents make rare appearance in Chennai, sparks retirement talks

Topics :Rohit SharmaJasprit BumrahIndian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story