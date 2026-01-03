How many Bangladeshis cricketers are set to participate in IPL 2026?

Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
While seven Bangladesh players were included in the auction list, only Mustafizur Rahman attracted the attention of a franchise.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

The IPL 2026 mini-auction proved to be a challenging period for Bangladesh cricketers, with limited interest from franchises. Despite several players registering for the auction, only one managed to secure a spot in the IPL. Mustafizur Rahman, the left-arm fast bowler, was the sole Bangladesh player to be sold during the auction.
 
Mustafizur Rahman in Demand
 
While seven Bangladesh players were included in the auction list, only Mustafizur Rahman attracted the attention of a franchise. The others went unsold, marking another difficult year for Bangladesh’s representation in the IPL.
 
Here’s a breakdown of the players, their base price, final auction price, team status, and their performance during the IPL 2026 auction: 
How Bangladesh cricketers fared in IPL 2026 Auction
Player Role Base Price Team (IPL 2026) Final Price Status
Mustafizur Rahman Left-arm fast bowler ₹2 Crore Kolkata Knight Riders ₹9.20 Crore Sold
Rishad Hossain Leg-spinner ₹75 Lakh Unsold
Taskin Ahmed Right-arm fast bowler ₹75 Lakh Unsold
Tanzim Hasan Sakib Fast bowler ₹75 Lakh Unsold
Nahid Rana Fast bowler ₹75 Lakh Unsold
Shoriful Islam Left-arm fast bowler ₹75 Lakh Unsold
Rakibul Hasan Spin all-rounder ₹30 Lakh Unsold
 
 

  Mustafizur Rahman becomes a Knight Rider
 
Mustafizur Rahman’s inclusion in the IPL 2026 auction reflects his proven IPL credentials and skill set. Known for his ability to bowl cutters and variations, particularly at the death, Mustafizur has been a reliable option on Indian pitches for years. His previous stints with teams like Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals further solidified his reputation. 
Mustafizur Rahman IPL career stats
Matches (Mat) Balls Runs Wickets (WKTS) Best Bowling (BBM) Average (Ave) Economy (Econ) Strike Rate (SR) 4-Wicket Hauls (4W) 5-Wicket Hauls (5W)
60 1364 1849 65 4/29 28.45 8.13 20.98 1 0
 
For now, Mustafizur will be an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling attack in the IPL 2026 season, with his participation largely depending on his availability given Bangladesh’s international commitments. As the IPL season begins in March-April 2026, it will be interesting to see how Mustafizur contributes to the Kolkata-based franchise's success.
 
Mustafizur’s auction price of ₹9.20 Crore speaks volumes about the confidence IPL franchises have in his abilities, especially as he continues to be a key figure for Bangladesh in T20 cricket.
 
Challenges for Other Bangladesh Players
 
The absence of other Bangladesh cricketers in IPL 2026, such as Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Rishad Hossain, highlights the stiff competition in the auction. Despite their strong performances in international cricket and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), they struggled to catch the eye of IPL franchises. This doesn’t diminish their talent, but it does indicate the challenges Bangladesh cricketers face in breaking into the IPL.
 
Looking Ahead: IPL 2027 and Beyond
 
While the lack of representation for Bangladesh cricketers in IPL 2026 is disappointing, it’s important to note that IPL franchises often prioritize recent T20 performances. Players like Taskin, Shoriful, and Rishad can strengthen their cases for future auctions by continuing to perform well in international T20s and the BPL.

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

