Punjab to Rajasthan: Highest successful run-chase in IPL, T20 cricket





Punjab Kings broke Rajasthan Royals' record of highest successful run-chase on April 26. The Chandigarh-based franchise chased down a 262-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders with 8 balls to spare at Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata. This is the second time a team chased down a total in excess of 200 runs in Kolkata.





Led by Jonny Bairstow's incredible hundred, Punjab not only registered highest successful runchase in IPL but also set a new world record for the highest run chase in the history of T20 cricket on April 26.

In Indian Premier League history, Rajasthan Royals held the previous record for chasing down 224 against KKR at Eden Gardens recently, equalling the record they had set against then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2020 in Sharjah.

Sent into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 261/6 but PBKS completed the chase with eight balls to spare.

KKR rode on a 138-run partnership between openers Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) and Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls).

The batters that followed the openers then consolidated the home team's position and took them to an imposing total.

In reply, PBKS too were off to a great start and scored 93 runs for the loss of Prabhsimran Singh's wicket in the powerplay.

Prabhsimran blazed away to a 20-ball 54 before getting run out. Bairstow continued his brutal onslaught to help PBKS pull off a stunning win. Bairstow (108 off 48 balls) was well-supported by the in-from Shashank Singh who smashed 68 in only 28 balls.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 261/6 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 75, Sunil Narine 71).





Tap here to check KKR vs PBKS full scorecard Punjab Kings: 262/2 in 18.4 overs (Jonny Bairstow 108, Prabhsimran Singh 54, Shashank Singh 68).