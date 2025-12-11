Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / India vs South Africa 2nd T20: Mullanpur pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs South Africa 2nd T20: Mullanpur pitch report, key stadium stats

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20 match on Thursday will be the first-ever men's T20 International to take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 pitch report

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India vs South Africa second T20 International today promises another intriguing contest as the action shifts to Mullanpur, which will be hosting its first-ever men’s T20I. India head into the clash riding high after a dominant win in the opener, but all eyes will be on Shubman Gill, who is yet to make his mark in the format. With little turnaround time between matches, Gill will hope for a substantial knock as he continues to search for the right tempo at the top. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, too, will be eager for runs, especially with India looking to build continuity ahead of the World Cup.
 
 
Hardik Pandya’s return was a major boost in the first game, where his all-round impact stood out. Arshdeep Singh combining with Jasprit Bumrah up front worked well, and India are unlikely to change a winning combination. South Africa, meanwhile, must quickly regroup after being blown away for 74 and need better partnerships to challenge India on a tricky surface. 

India vs South Africa 2nd T20: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur pitch report

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, is expected to offer a fair contest between bat and ball. The outfield is rapid, enabling boundary opportunities when batters time the ball well. Early on, seamers may extract movement, while spinners can come into play as the surface settles. A competitive first-innings total is likely to hover around the mid-160s, making shot selection and partnerships crucial.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Mullanpur

India and South Africa will both be playing their first T20I match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on Thursday.

Key T20 stats of Mullanpur Stadium

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20 match on Thursday will be the first-ever men’s T20 International to take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
 
The venue has only hosted domestic T20 matches and IPL fixtures so far. In total, around 23 recognised T20 matches have been played here, and the ground has shown a tendency to favour teams batting first, with 15 wins, while chasing teams have managed victory eight times.
 
The average first-innings score at the venue generally hovers between 165 and 175, indicating a medium-scoring surface where batters can score freely if they settle in, though conditions may slow down as the match progresses.
 
The highest team total recorded at this stadium in T20 cricket stands at 238/2, while the lowest total has been just 53 all out, showing the significant swing in match outcomes depending on pitch conditions and batting application.
 
The highest successful chase at this venue has been around the 170-run mark, while the lowest total successfully defended is in the early 110s range. Overall, the ground has shown a slight advantage to teams setting a target, especially when scores cross the 170 threshold, and power-hitting has been a regular feature during matches at Mullanpur.

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team South Africa cricket team India vs South Africa T20 cricket

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

