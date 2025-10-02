Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today

Check all the live telecast and streaming details for the IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 action here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

India begin their two-match Test series against West Indies today, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This marks Shubman Gill’s first Test series as captain on home soil, with seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja serving as vice-captain. With Rishabh Pant still recovering from injury, the wicketkeeping responsibilities are expected to fall to either Dhruv Jurel or N Jagadeesan.
 
The Indian batting lineup looks solid with in-form players such as Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and the talented Sai Sudharsan. On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna will lead the pace attack. India’s spin department is rich with options, featuring Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Jadeja. Coming off a disappointing 2-0 series loss in New Zealand, India will be looking to bounce back strongly in home conditions.
 
 
West Indies, on the other hand, face challenges with injuries to key fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph. As a result, Jayden Seales will shoulder the responsibility of leading the pace attack. Spinner Jomel Warrican and debutant Khary Pierre are expected to play important roles, while the return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze adds stability to their batting lineup.  Check IND vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1 and full scorecard here 
IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 broadcast details
Region/Country Channel/Platform
India Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1
West Indies ESPN (Sign-up here)
Australia Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sports 2
United Kingdom (UK) TNT Sports 1
Middle East & North Africa (MENA) StarzPlay
USA & Canada Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here)
Pakistan Tapmad
South Africa SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212
 

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 live telecast and live streaming details

 
Where is the India vs West Indies 1st Test match being held?
The opening Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
When does the India vs West Indies 1st Test start?

The first Test match of the series kicks off on October 2, 2025.
 
What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 1st Test?
Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st Test in India?
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network across India.
 
How can viewers stream the India vs West Indies 1st Test online in India?
Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

