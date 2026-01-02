Australia's Usman Khawaja opens up on racial criticism ahead of retirement

Usman Khawaja, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket after the fifth Ashes Test against England at the SCG, has shared his frustrations about the racial undertones of criticism he faced throughout his career. The 39-year-old, in an emotional press conference, discussed the personal challenges he faced as one of Australia’s most prominent Muslim and Pakistani-born cricketers.

Khawaja highlighted how the criticism he received at the beginning of the Ashes series regarding a back injury felt deeply unfair and racially charged. The incident occurred after he had played golf ahead of the Perth Test, which led to back spasms that forced him out of the game. The media and former players’ response to this injury, Khawaja felt, was far more intense than it would have been for other players.

"I've always felt a little bit different, even to now," Khawaja remarked. "I'm a coloured cricketer. The Australian cricket team is, in my opinion... that's our best team. It's our pride and joy. But I've also felt very different in a lot of respects, different by the way I've been treated, different for how things have happened." Golf Incident Criticized Harshly Khawaja pointed out that his back injury led to five days of media criticism, most of which revolved around personal attacks on his commitment and preparation. He was accused of being selfish and not dedicated enough, particularly because of the golf competition he participated in just before the Ashes series.

"I had back spasms, and that's something I couldn't control. But the way the media and the past players came out and attacked me, I could have copped it for two days, but I copped it for about five days straight. And it wasn't even about my performances. It was about something very personal, it's about my preparation." He felt these comments were rooted in racial stereotypes, which he had endured throughout his life. "It was quite personal in terms of things like, he's not committed to the team, he was only worried about himself, he played this golf comp the day before, he's selfish, he doesn't train hard enough, he didn't train with them the day before the game, he's lazy. These are the same stereotypes, the racial stereotypes I've grown up with my whole life."

Double Standards and Frustration Khawaja also reflected on the double standards he faced compared to other players. While other teammates had similar incidents, such as playing golf or missing games for personal reasons, Khawaja believed he was unfairly singled out because of his race. "You guys had a crack at me for missing a game, yet plenty of my team-mates, who were not playing, you didn't say a word to them. So for me, I've been dealing with this stuff a long time," Khawaja explained. "I know I'm up here talking about topics and people are like, okay, Uzzy's here, he's playing the race card again, but don't gaslight me."

He mentioned other examples, including players who had played golf or missed games for personal reasons but were not criticized to the same extent. "I can give you countless number of guys who play golf the day before and have been injured. You guys haven't said a thing. No one else said a thing. I can give you even more, probably guys who've had 15 schooners the night before and then got injured. No one said a word. That's all right. They're just being Aussie larrikins, right? They're just being lads. So for me, that was the frustrating part. But when I get injured, everyone went at my credibility and who I am as a person."

Addressing the Future Generation Despite the frustration, Khawaja emphasized that he wanted to pave a smoother path for the next generation of cricketers, particularly those who might share his background or face similar challenges. "I felt that I had to bring this up. I didn’t want to talk about this, but I just want the journey for the next Usman Khawaja to be different. I want you to treat him or her all the same, not have racial stereotypes of who they might be. Treat them with the same cloak that you would treat any of my wholesome other cricketers that I play with."