Who can break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries?

With Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket, the question of who might break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries has resurfaced among fans.
At the peak of his powers, Kohli appeared to be the most likely candidate to surpass Tendulkar’s milestone. While he did overtake Sachin’s record of 49 centuries in ODI cricket, his tally of Test hundreds remained at 30.
Kohli is now 18 centuries short of the magical figure of 100 tons (including Tests, ODIs and T20Is), and with his Test career over, he will only represent India in ODIs.
With the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, India is expected to focus more on the shortest format in an effort to defend the title. How many ODIs will India play before the ICC ODI World Cup in 2027?
In an era where the relevance of the 50-over format is constantly debated, scoring 19 more hundreds in ODIs to break Tendulkar’s record appears an almost insurmountable task.
There is a possibility that Kohli could feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. However, India is currently scheduled to play only 27 ODIs before the tournament, including a three-match series against Bangladesh in August–September, 2025.
It seems Tendulkar's record is here to stay.
|Players with most hundreds in international career in Tests+ODIs+T20Is
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|0
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|1989-2013
|664
|782
|74
|34357
|248*
|48.52
|100
|164
|34
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|2008-2025
|550
|617
|89
|27599
|254*
|52.27
|82
|143
|38
|Ricky Ponting (AUS/ICC)
|1995-2012
|560
|668
|70
|27483
|257
|45.95
|71
|146
|39
|Kumar Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)
|2000-2015
|594
|666
|67
|28016
|319
|46.77
|63
|153
|28
|Jacques Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
|1995-2014
|519
|617
|97
|25534
|224
|49.1
|62
|149
|33
|Hashim Amla (SA/World)
|2004-2019
|349
|437
|36
|18672
|311*
|46.56
|55
|88
|19
|Mahela Jayawardene (Asia/SL)
|1997-2015
|652
|725
|62
|25957
|374
|39.15
|54
|136
|47
|Joe Root (ENG)
|2012-2025
|361
|474
|51
|20724
|262
|48.99
|53
|111
|24
|Brian Lara (ICC/WI)
|1990-2007
|430
|521
|38
|22358
|400*
|46.28
|53
|111
|33
|David Warner (AUS)
|2009-2024
|383
|474
|26
|18995
|335*
|42.39
|49
|98
|23
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|2007-2025
|499
|532
|65
|19700
|264
|42.18
|49
|108
|34
|Steve Smith (AUS)
|2010-2025
|353
|415
|56
|17165
|239
|47.81
|48
|81
|20
|Kane Williamson (NZ)
|2010-2025
|371
|441
|48
|19086
|251
|48.56
|48
|102
|20
|Rahul Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND)
|1996-2012
|509
|605
|72
|24208
|270
|45.41
|48
|146
|21
|AB de Villiers (Afr/SA)
|2004-2018
|420
|484
|68
|20014
|278*
|48.11
|47
|109
|20
|Chris Gayle (ICC/WI)
|1999-2021
|483
|551
|35
|19593
|333
|37.97
|42
|105
|44
|Sanath Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
|1989-2011
|586
|651
|35
|21032
|340
|34.14
|42
|103
|53
|Younis Khan (PAK)
|2000-2017
|408
|491
|45
|17790
|313
|39.88
|41
|83
|43
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)
|1994-2015
|454
|553
|94
|20988
|203*
|45.72
|41
|125
|21
|Mathew Hayden (AUS/ICC)
|1993-2009
|273
|348
|32
|15066
|380
|47.67
|40
|69
|23
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: How their International cricket stats stack up?
Tendulkar scored 51 centuries in 200 Tests and 49 in 463 ODIs. In comparison, Kohli has 30 Test centuries in 123 matches, 51 in 302 ODIs, and one century in 125 T20 Internationals. Former captain Rohit Sharma has scored a total of 49 international centuries—12 in Tests, 32 in ODIs, and five in T20Is.
If Kohli does manage to equal or break Tendulkar’s record in the twilight of his career, it would be considered an extraordinary achievement.
|Kohli vs Sachin: How the numbers stack up?
|Statistic
|Test (Sachin)
|Test (Kohli)
|ODI (Sachin)
|ODI (Kohli)
|T20I (Sachin)
|T20I (Kohli)
|IPL (Sachin)
|IPL (Kohli)
|Matches
|200
|123
|463
|302
|1
|125
|78
|263
|Innings
|329
|210
|452
|290
|1
|117
|78
|255
|Runs
|15921
|9230
|18426
|14181
|10
|4188
|2334
|8509
|Balls Faced
|29437
|16608
|21367
|15192
|12
|3056
|1948
|6417
|Highest Score
|248
|254
|200
|183
|10
|122
|100
|113
|Average
|53.79
|46.85
|44.83
|57.88
|10
|48.7
|33.83
|39.58
|Strike Rate
|54.09
|55.58
|86.24
|93.35
|83.34
|137.05
|119.82
|132.61
|Not Outs
|33
|13
|41
|45
|0
|31
|9
|40
|Fours
|2058
|1027
|2016
|1325
|2
|369
|295
|749
|Sixes
|69
|30
|195
|153
|0
|124
|29
|290
|Ducks
|14
|30
|20
|15
|0
|4
|50s
|68
|31
|96
|74
|0
|38
|13
|62
|100s
|51
|30
|49
|51
|0
|1
|1
|8
|200s
|6
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
So, who could be next in line to challenge Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries?
Among the current generation of Indian cricketers, based purely on age and potential, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal appear to be the most promising candidates.
Shubman Gill’s record in international cricket
The 25-year-old Gill has scored 16 international centuries since making his ODI debut on January 31, 2019, at Seddon Park against New Zealand. His tally includes eight hundreds in ODIs and five in Test cricket.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record in international cricket
At just 23, Jaiswal is another exciting talent who could potentially challenge Tendulkar’s record. He has already demonstrated the ability to perform in tough conditions and is considered one of the players who could shape the future of Indian cricket.
However, he is not a regular feature in India’s ODI setup, with the opening slots currently occupied by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. His place in T20 Internationals is also uncertain, as players like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson continue to make strong cases in the shortest format.