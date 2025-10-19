RO-KO disappoints: Kohli departs for a duck; Rohit fails as well in Perth

India’s senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to live up to fans’ expectations as both returned to the pavilion cheaply in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Australia at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit, who opened the innings, scored eight runs, while Kohli departed for a seven-ball duck. This was the first time Kohli was departed for a duck in Australia in ODIs. (More to follow)