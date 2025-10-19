Home / Cricket / News / RO-KO disappoints: Kohli departs for a duck; Rohit fails as well in Perth

RO-KO disappoints: Kohli departs for a duck; Rohit fails as well in Perth

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Rohit, who opened the innings, scored eight runs, while Kohli departed for a seven-ball duck.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
India’s senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to live up to fans’ expectations as both returned to the pavilion cheaply in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Australia at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.
 
Rohit, who opened the innings, scored eight runs, while Kohli departed for a seven-ball duck. This was the first time Kohli was departed for a duck in Australia in ODIs.  (More to follow)
 

Topics :Rohit SharmaVirat KohliIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket team

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

