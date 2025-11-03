Monday, November 03, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diana Edulji to Mithali Raj: Women who built Indian cricket's legacy

Diana Edulji to Mithali Raj: Women who built Indian cricket's legacy

From Diana Edulji's pioneering spirit to Mithali Raj's record-breaking career, the contributions of these five legends created the framework for India's success.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s historic triumph in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup was not just a victory of the current team, it was the culmination of decades of dedication, perseverance, and trailblazing by some of Indian women’s cricket’s greatest legends. From the early pioneers to modern icons, these five cricketers paved the way for India’s rise on the global stage.
 
Diana Edulji: The Trailblazer and Inspiration
 
Diana Edulji, a stalwart of Indian women’s cricket for over 50 years as a player and administrator, has been a guiding light for generations. Known for her fierce left-arm spin and unwavering commitment to the game, she inspired countless young cricketers to take up the sport.
 
 
Reflecting on India’s World Cup victory, Edulji said: “I just have no words to explain. This is the proudest moment of my life. 50 years of my being on the cricket field as a player and an administrator. I am just absolutely thrilled… that star on the jersey, it’s now come true and it’s a proud moment for me.”
 
Her vision and advocacy for women’s cricket created the platform on which future champions like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami could thrive.

Anjum Chopra: The Mentor of Generations
 
Anjum Chopra, a mainstay of the Indian team during the 2005 World Cup final, was part of the squad that narrowly missed out on the trophy. Her skill and leadership helped mold the next generation of players.
 
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on Anjum’s influence: “In the initial days, Anjum (Chopra) provided me with a lot of support. I always remember how she used to take me along with her team. I learnt a lot from her and passed it on to my team.”
 
Anjum’s mentorship ensured that India’s young stars had role models to guide them through the pressures of international cricket. 
 
Jhulan Goswami: The Rock of Indian Bowling
 
Jhulan Goswami, one of the finest fast bowlers in women’s cricket history, has been a pillar of the Indian team for over two decades. Her consistency and leadership have inspired generations of cricketers.
 
Speaking about the support she received from Jhulan, Kaur said: “Jhulan Di was my biggest support. When I joined the team, she was leading it. She always supported me in my early days when I was very raw and didn't know much about cricket.” Jhulan’s dedication and mentorship helped shape a team capable of conquering the world stage.
 
Mithali Raj: The Queen of Indian Women’s Cricket
 
Mithali Raj, arguably the first superstar of Indian women’s cricket, transformed the game in India with her record-breaking career. Representing India 333 times across formats and scoring 10,868 runs, Mithali’s achievements remain unparalleled.
 
As captain, she led India to multiple World Cup finals before finally lifting the trophy in 2025. True to her reserved nature, she reflected humbly on the moment:
 
“Thank you… I am so happy.”
 
Under her leadership, players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma emerged as world-class stars.
 
Neetu David: The Spin Wizard
 
Neetu David, a former left-arm spinner and current BCCI women’s selection committee chairperson, set records that remain unmatched in Indian cricket. She holds the best bowling figures in women’s Tests with 8/53 against England and was the highest wicket-taker in the 2005 Women’s World Cup with 20 wickets.
 
Neetu, inspired by Diana Edulji, brought skill and precision to the Indian attack, mentoring bowlers of the next generation. Her legacy ensured India had a formidable bowling lineup in World Cup-winning squads.
 
The Foundation of Victory
 
From Diana Edulji’s pioneering spirit to Mithali Raj’s record-breaking career, the contributions of these five legends created the framework for India’s success. Their guidance, mentorship, and example helped shape a team capable of achieving what was once a dream: winning the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.
 
India’s triumph is as much theirs as it is of the current squad—a testament to decades of dedication, resilience, and passion for the game.
 

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

