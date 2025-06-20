Weeks after speculation swirled around a reported fallout during the Ranji Trophy season, former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has thrown his support behind Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of India’s five-Test series in England. "Personally, I'm really looking forward to seeing Yashasvi Jaiswal do well because opening the batting in England is really important," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

He praised Jaiswal’s versatility at the top of the order: "He can control one end and also go on the attack when needed." Since debuting in July 2023 in the West Indies, Jaiswal has become India’s preferred Test opener, while Rahane has remained on the sidelines since his last appearance in 2022.

India haven’t won a Test series in England since 2007, a feat accomplished only twice before—in 1971 and 1986.

Rahane also spotlighted India’s pace duo—Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj—as pivotal to the team’s success in England. "They have the responsibility to lead the attack," he said. While Siraj adds energy and consistency, Rahane expects Bumrah to take command when things get tough. "We all know Bumrah is a proven match-winner. Now I want to see him embrace that extra responsibility," he added.

Shubman Gill’s Test leadership to face first real test

With Shubman Gill leading the team, Rahane acknowledged the challenge of transitioning from T20 captaincy to the demands of Test leadership. "In Tests, you have to stay one or two steps ahead—talk to your bowlers, plan thoroughly," he said.

Still, the seasoned campaigner sounded optimistic. "It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m sure Shubman will do well—as both a skipper and a batter."

As the series kicks off at Headingley, Rahane’s words carry weight—not just as advice, but as a call to India’s next generation to rise to the occasion.