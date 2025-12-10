Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pat Cummins fit again to lead Australia ahead of Adelaide Ashes Test

Pat Cummins fit again to lead Australia ahead of Adelaide Ashes Test

Cummins had been unavailable for the first two Tests due to a lumbar stress issue and last played competitive cricket in July during the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been recalled to the Test squad for the third Ashes Test, starting December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. His selection is the only change, as Cricket Australia announced an otherwise unchanged 15-man squad for the crucial match.
 
Cummins had been unavailable for the first two Tests due to a lumbar stress issue and last played competitive cricket in July during the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park.
 
Cummins Near Selection Earlier, but Team Opted for Extra Preparation
 
The fast bowler was reportedly close to making his comeback during the Gabba Test, as his rehabilitation progressed more smoothly than anticipated. However, team management chose caution, allowing him to bowl extended spells in match-scenario simulations instead of pushing for an early return.
 
 
Head coach Andrew McDonald noted that Cummins’ recovery was ahead of schedule and that the training workload helped bring him to near-match readiness. He suggested that, barring unexpected issues, Cummins would be fit to lead the side and walk out for the coin toss in Adelaide. 

Khawaja Retains His Place Despite Limited Game Time
 
Veteran opener Usman Khawaja remains part of the squad even though he featured only briefly in Perth and was unavailable for the Gabba Test due to a back concern.
 
McDonald shared that Khawaja trained well during the Brisbane sessions and is expected to be fully fit for the next match. He added that Khawaja’s batting role is flexible, and the team values players who can adapt to different positions in the order.
 
Selection Dilemmas Loom for the Bowling Attack
 
With Nathan Lyon also set for a return alongside Cummins, the selectors face tough decisions. Only one of Scott Boland, Michael Neser, or Brendan Doggett is likely to make the final XI, given the balance required for the Adelaide conditions.
 
McDonald mentioned that the manageable gap between the previous Tests allowed the coaching group to target the strongest possible lineup for Adelaide. He indicated that resting bowlers would become more relevant later in the series, particularly in the Melbourne and Sydney matches.
 
Australia Eye Ashes Retention with 2–0 Lead
 
Holding a 2–0 advantage heading into the third Test, Australia stand just one win away from retaining the Ashes. A victory in Adelaide would seal the series with two matches still to play.
 
Australia’s Squad for the Third Test
 
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

