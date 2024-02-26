Home / Cricket / News / No need to act like a hero: Rohit warns Sarfaraz for not wearing helmet

No need to act like a hero: Rohit warns Sarfaraz for not wearing helmet

Sarfaraz, who was playing in only his second Test, came to field in close-in position without wearing a helmet, leading Rohit to warn him.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates wicket with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel. Photo: Sportzpics for WPL
Press Trust of India Ranchi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 6:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Rookie Test player Sarfaraz Khan was impressive on the field with two catches on the third day of the fourth Test against England here on Sunday, but India captain Rohit Sharma pulled him up for standing at the close-in position without wearing a helmet.

The incident took place in the later part of England's second innings when Kuldeep Yadav was bowling.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sarfaraz, who was playing in only his second Test, came to field at close-in position without wearing a helmet, leading to Rohit warning him.

"Arey bhai, hero nahi banne ka, helmet pehen le (brother, no need to act like a hero, wear the helmet)," Rohit was heard telling Sarfaraz in his inimitable style.

Sarfaraz had to listen to his captain. A helmet was brought from the Indian dressing room and Sarfaraz wore it.

The short clip went viral on social media. Even Delhi Police used it to spread awareness about the importance of wearing helmet while driving.

"Two-wheeler par hero nahi banne ka! Hamesha helmet pehenne ka! (no need to act like a hero on two wheeler, always wear helmet)," Delhi Police said on his 'X' handle.

Sarfaraz took two catches during the England second innings, one of which was at short- leg to dismiss Ben Duckett off R Ashwin for the team's first wicket, and then he dived forward at mid-on to get hold of a mistimed loft from Tom Hartley off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav.

Also Read

WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan gets emotional after getting debut cap | Rajkot Test

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

WATCH: Rohit furious after Sarfaraz Khan's runout on Day 1 of Rajkot Test

IND-ENG 2nd Test: Sarfaraz or Rajat? Who should replace Rahul in India's XI

'Sun will rise in its own time..': Sarfaraz's father amid tears of joy

Hasaranga suspended for two games, Gurbaz fined 15 per cent match fees: ICC

Ashwin equals and overtakes Kumble for different records in the same match

IND vs ENG: Root is first batter in Test history to hit 10 tons vs India

WPL 2024 Highlights Gujarat vs Mumbai: Kaur, Kerr star in MI's 5 wkts win

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Ranchi weather: Will rain play spoilsport?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndia vs EnglandTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story