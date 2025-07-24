ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni for most 50+ scores in England

Rishabh Pant came out to bat with a fractured toe but still managed to complete his half-century in the 4th Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

This was Pant's ninth 50-plus score in England, making him the wicketkeeper-batter with the most 50+ scores in an away country. He surpasses MS Dhoni, who had eight such scores in England during his career.

Pant sets new benchmark for Indian wicketkeepers in a series

Rishabh Pant breaks record for most Test runs by a wicketkeeper in a series in England 27-year-old Pant has now recorded five 50-plus scores in the ongoing Test series against England in 2025, setting a new record for the most 50+ scores by an Indian wicketkeeper in a single Test series. This takes him past legendary names such as Farokh Engineer (4 vs ENG in 1972/73) and MS Dhoni, who had four each against Australia (2008/09) and England (2014).

Pant also etched his name in the history books, with 479 runs and counting. As he now holds the record for the most Test runs scored by a wicketkeeper in a single series in England, surpassing Alec Stewart’s 464-run tally against South Africa in 1998. ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: Pant comes out to bat despite fractured foot after BCCI update What makes Pant’s achievement even more extraordinary is the context in which it has come. Battling a fractured toe in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, the 27-year-old has not only shown resilience but also displayed his trademark flair. His runs have been crucial in an injury-hit Indian lineup that is searching for batting consistency amid testing conditions.