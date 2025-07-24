Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni for most 50+ scores in England

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni for most 50+ scores in England

27-year-old Pant has now recorded five 50-plus scores in the ongoing Test series against England in 2025, setting a new record for the most 50+ scores by an Indian wicketkeeper in a single Test series

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rishabh Pant came out to bat with a fractured toe but still managed to complete his half-century in the 4th Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.
 
This was Pant's ninth 50-plus score in England, making him the wicketkeeper-batter with the most 50+ scores in an away country. He surpasses MS Dhoni, who had eight such scores in England during his career.  Check England vs India 4th Test live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
Pant sets new benchmark for Indian wicketkeepers in a series 
27-year-old Pant has now recorded five 50-plus scores in the ongoing Test series against England in 2025, setting a new record for the most 50+ scores by an Indian wicketkeeper in a single Test series. This takes him past legendary names such as Farokh Engineer (4 vs ENG in 1972/73) and MS Dhoni, who had four each against Australia (2008/09) and England (2014). 
Rishabh Pant breaks record for most Test runs by a wicketkeeper in a series in England
 
Pant also etched his name in the history books, with 479 runs and counting. As he now holds the record for the most Test runs scored by a wicketkeeper in a single series in England, surpassing Alec Stewart’s 464-run tally against South Africa in 1998.
 
What makes Pant’s achievement even more extraordinary is the context in which it has come. Battling a fractured toe in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, the 27-year-old has not only shown resilience but also displayed his trademark flair. His runs have been crucial in an injury-hit Indian lineup that is searching for batting consistency amid testing conditions. 
 
Pant eclipsed a long-standing record held by Stewart, a hallmark of England’s late-90s cricketing era. Interestingly, Jamie Smith, England’s own rising wicketkeeper, also features on the list with 415* runs in the same 2025 series—highlighting the high standards set by both glovemen in the ongoing contest.
 
Jonny Bairstow’s 387 runs against Sri Lanka in 2016 rounds off the elite list, further underlining Pant’s place among modern-day greats in red-ball cricket.
 
Most Test runs in a series by a Wicket-keeper in England 
  • 479* - Rishabh Pant vs ENG, 2025
  • 464 - Alec Stewart vs SA, 1998
  • 415* - Jamie Smith vs IND, 2025
  • 387 - Jonny Bairstow vs SL, 2016
  •  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: BAN on top with quick wickets; 130 up for PAK

England vs India LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 2: Archer ends Pant's brave knock of 54 runs

Indian men's cicket team to play 5 T20s, 3 ODIs in England in 2026

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Tri-nation series: ZIM vs NZ playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Topics :Rishabh PantCricket NewsIndia vs England

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story