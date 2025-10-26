Home / Cricket / News / Shreyas Iyer forced to stay back in Sydney; Reddy available for T20Is

Sources confirm that Iyer, who serves as India's vice-captain for the ongoing ODI series, is currently hospitalized in Sydney.

Shreyas Iyer's injury is still under evaluation by medical teams in both India and Australia. Initial reports suggest it will take several weeks for him to fully recover, though it is uncertain whether this will keep him out of the upcoming series against South Africa.
 
Sources confirm that Iyer, who serves as India's vice-captain for the ongoing ODI series, is currently hospitalized in Sydney. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has arranged for a doctor to oversee his recovery. In addition to medical staff, some of Iyer's friends based in Australia are also said to be with him.
 
It is unclear when Iyer will return to India, but it is expected to be in the next few days. Although he was scheduled to stay in Australia for a few more days before heading home, he may have to visit the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru once he arrives back. Iyer, who was part of the ODI squad, was not immediately expected to return, as he had been picked only for the three-match ODI series. 
 
Iyer injured his left rib cage while attempting a spectacular diving catch off Harshit Rana's delivery to dismiss Alex Carey. Despite completing the catch, he had to leave the field soon after. The BCCI issued a statement confirming the injury and that Iyer was taken to the hospital for further assessment.
 
The next ODI series for India is set for November 30, which is more than a month away. There is hope that Iyer will be fit to participate in the three-match home series against South Africa, scheduled for November 30, December 3, and December 6. As part of his break from red-ball cricket, Iyer is not required to play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.
 
Nitish Reddy Injury Update
 
Another injury concern in the Indian squad is Nitish Kumar Reddy, who missed the third ODI due to a left quadriceps injury. The BCCI confirmed that Reddy sustained the injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and has been unavailable for selection for the third match, which India won by nine wickets.
 
The medical team is monitoring his condition closely, but sources indicate that the injury is not severe enough to jeopardize his place in the T20I squad. Reddy will continue to travel with the team for the five-match T20I series, with the first match scheduled for October 29 in Canberra. Although his availability for the opener is uncertain, there is optimism that he will be ready for selection in the later stages of the series.

