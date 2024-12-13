Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / WATCH Shubman Gill press conference ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test

WATCH Shubman Gill press conference ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test

In a press conference ahead of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Gill touched upon the return to The Gabba - where India clinched the series in their previous tour

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill (Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India prepares to face Australia in the third Test, starting Saturday, at the Gabba in Brisbane, Shubman Gill provided valuable insights into the team’s mindset, the challenges of playing in Australia, and his own journey as a cricketer. In a press conference ahead of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test, the young Indian batter touched upon the return to The Gabba - where India clinched the series in their previous tour, the unique demands of Test cricket, and the camaraderie within the team.
 
Nostalgia and the Memories of 2021
 
Returning to the Gabba, the venue of India’s historic 2021 triumph, brought back a wave of emotions for Gill. "It was definitely very nostalgic when I came here. The entire team walking to the stadium again, reminiscent of the 2021 win, brought back a flood of memories,” he said. However, the focus is firmly on the present, with the team keen to assess the wicket during the game. "The wicket looks good, but we will understand it better once we play on it.” 
 
 
Why Australia Is a Formidable Opponent
 
Gill highlighted the mental toughness required to succeed in Australia, especially in Test cricket. "The intensity of the games, especially in Test matches, is one of the most challenging aspects. Maintaining that intensity throughout five days requires significant mental toughness," he explained. Beyond physical endurance, Gill pointed out the mental fitness required to counter the relentless pressure posed by the Australian team.

More From This Section

Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie resigns as Pakistan red-ball coach; Aaqib Javed steps in

Jay Shah

Newly appointed ICC chairman Jay Shah meets top Brisbane Olympics officials

Rahul Dravid

More excited to play under Rahul Dravid than playing in IPL: Suryavanshi

Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS: Kohli addresses team, Rohit bats against semi-new and new ball

Sunil Gavaskars, Sunil, Gavaskars

IND vs AUS: Momentum is with Australia after win at Adelaide - Gavaskar

 
The Challenge of Australian Conditions
 
Playing in Australia is never easy, particularly for visiting batters. Gill acknowledged the difficulty of adapting to the fast, bouncy pitches. "The conditions are undoubtedly challenging. There is a phase between the 30th and 35th overs until the second new ball when it gets slightly easier to bat. But the key challenge is maintaining mental intensity during this period,” he observed. Australia’s tradition of fielding world-class fast bowlers on hard, fast wickets only adds to the difficulty. "It’s vital to stay mentally sharp and maintain the same intensity you started with at the crease."

Shubman Gill press conference video | India vs Australia 3rd Test in Brisbane

 
 
Adapting to the Pink Ball 
Gill also highlighted upon how difficult it was for the Indian batters to play Pink Ball Test in Adelaide.  "The pink ball behaves slightly differently compared to the red ball. It is harder to pick up the seam and the bowler's hand, particularly at night," Gill noted. With limited experience in pink-ball Tests, Gill emphasised the need for batsmen to adapt quickly to the altered dynamics.
 
The Beauty of a Long Test Series
  For Gill, the length of a Test series against a formidable opponent like Australia offers a chance to grow and improve. "A bowler might get you out three or four times, but facing them again in the next match gives you a chance to understand and address your vulnerabilities," he said. This iterative process, according to Gill, is what makes Test cricket so special—an intense test of both skill and mental resilience.
 
Familiarity with the Opposition
  Having faced Australia multiple times in recent years, Gill believes both teams have a clear understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses. "Even before the series began, we had played against them enough to understand their style. Their Test side has been relatively consistent over the past 5-6 years, with only a few changes due to injuries or other reasons," he remarked. This mutual familiarity has added a tactical dimension to the ongoing series.
 
Assessing absence of Scott Boland from Australia Playing 11 for the third Test
  When asked about Scott Boland - who is set to miss the third Test -, one of Australia’s newer fast-bowling sensations, Gill acknowledged his skill while pointing to the experience of his peers. "He’s definitely a good bowler. However, the three fast bowlers who have been playing for Australia for 8-10 years have a significant edge in experience," he said, adding that while Boland matches them in skill, the experience of his senior teammates often proves decisive in critical situations.
 
Personal Growth and Confidence
  Reflecting on his own progress, Gill expressed confidence in his growth as a batter. "I feel more confident now. Playing here for the first time was challenging, but I’ve learned to maintain my freedom as a batsman, irrespective of what’s happening on the other end," he explained. While acknowledging moments of hesitation in the past, he noted that these experiences have shaped his understanding of Test cricket’s unique demands.
 
Team's Focus: Building a Strong Start
  The Indian team’s batting group has been focusing on posting a substantial first-innings total, a critical component of their strategy. "As a batting group, we’ve focused on posting a big first-innings total. Each batsman will stick to their individual game plan, but collectively, we aim to build a substantial score upfront," Gill revealed.
 
The Mood in the Team
  Despite the series being tied, Gill described the mood in the camp as upbeat. "The mood in the team is excellent. We had a team dinner yesterday, which was a lot of fun. Despite not performing well in the Adelaide Test, the series is still tied,” he said. With two matches left, the team is optimistic about reclaiming the upper hand.
 
Debunking Intimidation
  Gill dismissed the notion that the current generation of Indian batters feels intimidated by Australia. "In the last four series we’ve played, we’ve won. Fear or intimidation doesn’t come into play. The current generation is more focused on the game than on who is delivering the ball,” he asserted, reflecting the confidence of a young team unburdened by past narratives.
 
Lighter Moments in the Nets
  Sharing an anecdote from the nets, Gill revealed how former players like Morne Morkel keep the atmosphere light. "He keeps teasing us, saying, ‘I would bowl like this in my prime.’ So, when we play, we challenge him to show us how he used to bowl,” he said with a smile.
 

Also Read

Shubman Gill

'Not a concern': Gill on tackling Cummins' short ball strategy | IND vs AUS

India vs Australia 3rd Test Playing 11

India vs Australia 3rd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Brisbane Pitch report

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Brisbane pitch report; India stats at The Gabba

Scott Boland and Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS- Hazlewood replaces Boland in Australia XI for 3rd Test: Cummins

Photo: Twitter @cricketcomau

Not the time to look at what happened at Gabba in 2021: Mitchell Marsh

Topics : Shubman Gill India vs Australia India cricket team ICC World Test Championship Australia test cricket Test Cricket Australia cricket team Pat Cummins

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon