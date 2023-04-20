Virat Kohli completes 600 fours in IPL, adds another star to his career

Star batter Virat Kohli already has a slew of records whether in IPL or international cricket and on Thursday the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter added another one to his illustrious career.

He achieved the feat of 600 IPL fours during the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. The former RCB skipper now has 603 fours to his name in 229 matches after hammering five boundaries during his 59-run knock against PBKS and is third in the list of four-hitters in IPL.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holds the top spot with 730 fours in 210 matches, followed by Delhi Capitals captain David Warner (608 fours in 167 games). Rohit Sharma holds the number four position in this list with 535 fours in 227 IPL innings.

Talking about the match, the 137-run opening stand between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis powered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a decent 174/4 against Punjab Kings.

RCB had a good start where they scored 137 runs without losing any wicket. However, after the 17th over they lost their two big wickets of Virat and Glenn Maxwell in consecutive dismissal. RCB lost momentum and were not able to make the most in the death overs.

For Punjab Kings, Harpreet Singh was the pick of bowlers as he took two wickets by conceding 31 runs. Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis took one wicket each. Sam Curran and Rahul Chahal brought Punjab back into the game by bowling tight and not giving easy runs to RCB.