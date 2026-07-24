We realised after 1991 that we have to innovate, not wait in Delhi: Murthy

Second, there was a marathon of bureaucratic hurdles for businesses. If you wanted a licence to import a computer for software export, you had to provide a guarantee to the government to export 200 per cent of the CIF (Customs, Insurance and Freight) of the import price within five years. This was acceptable, but entailed going to Delhi 20-30 times to obtain a licence, and the waiting time was 3-4 years. In addition, if you wanted to modify that licence to include a better and cheaper model of the computer system available in the US market, it would take 9-12 months and about 10 visits to Delhi! Those days, the US would release a new model of computers almost once every three months. So, we were eternally behind them by a wide margin. Therefore, our customers, who had installed the latest hardware in the US, found working with Indian software developers a big deterrent as we had access to computers that were three-four generations behind.