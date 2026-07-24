We realised after 1991 that we have to innovate, not wait in Delhi: Murthy

After liberalisation, Indian entrepreneurs realised that it was much more productive to sit in their offices, think of new ideas, study competition, and innovate better to beat competitors rather than waiting in the corridors of Delhi. They realised that the only way to strengthen the future of the company was through innovation, assembling a good team, and creating an open environment that encourages meritocracy, speed, and excellence in execution. Since liberalisation, the focus of entrepreneurs has shifted to satisfying customers through innovation and delivering better value, satisfying employees through market-oriented HR policies and investors through better corporate governance.
Is it easier or more difficult being an entrepreneur today than in the 1980s and 1990s?