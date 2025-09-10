Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on India, China to pressure Russia

Trump made the appeal directly to EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan and other officials. The EU delegation was in Washington to discuss sanctions coordination. According to an EU diplomat, Washington signalled it was willing to impose similar tariffs if Brussels agreed. “They are basically saying: We’ll do this but you need to do it with us,” Reuters quoted the diplomat as saying.

Possible shift in Europe’s strategy

If adopted, Trump’s proposal would mark a significant departure for the EU, which has so far relied primarily on sanctions rather than tariffs to isolate Russia. China and India remain among the largest buyers of Russian oil, and Trump has repeatedly threatened punitive action against both.

In July, Trump imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian imports, later doubling it to 50 per cent, citing New Delhi’s continued oil trade with Moscow. By contrast, although China is the biggest purchaser of Russian crude, Washington has so far refrained from raising duties further on Chinese goods, which currently face a 30 per cent tariff.