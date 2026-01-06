Home / Economy / News / First FY26 GDP advance estimates on Wednesday; growth seen at 7.4% or above

First FY26 GDP advance estimates on Wednesday; growth seen at 7.4% or above

The First Advance Estimates provide the earliest projection of annual economic growth by the statistics ministry and forms the base for key FY27 Budget calculations

gross domestic product, GDP Growth
Economists peg India’s FY26 growth at 7.4%+, as NSO readies the final GDP estimates under the 2011-12 base year ahead of the new national accounts series.
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:06 PM IST
A number of  economists expect India’s economy to expand by 7.4 per cent or more in 2025-26, as the National Statistical Office prepares to publish the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for the ongoing financial year on Wednesday. 
This will be the final GDP-related data release based on the 2011-12 base year, ahead of the rollout of a new national accounts series with a 2022-23 base next month. 
The first advance estimates would offer the earliest official projection on annual growth and form the basis for key calculations in the 2026-27 Union Budget, including fiscal deficit, spending and debt ratios. These also would underpin policy assumptions on tax buoyancy, state-wise devolution, and borrowing requirements. 
 
First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

