New GST rates to come into effect from Sept 22: Your top questions answered

- If payment is after the change, the rate applies on invoice/payment date (whichever is earlier).
- If payment is before the change, the rate applies on the payment date.
Sector-wise changes
- UHT milk is now exempt; plant-based and soya milk drinks taxed at 5%.
- Other non-alcoholic beverages taxed at 40% to avoid classification disputes.
- Indian breads like roti, paratha, porotta now fully exempt.
- Carbonated fruit drinks taxed higher as cess has been merged with GST.
- Paneer (unpackaged) remains exempt; packaged paneer taxed separately to support small producers.
- Natural honey promoted with lower tax compared to artificial honey.
- Food preparations not elsewhere specified taxed at 5%.
- Agricultural machinery (sprinklers, harvesters, drip irrigation, mowers, compost machines, etc.) taxed at 5% (down from 12%).
- Not exempted fully to protect domestic manufacturers’ ITC and avoid higher costs for farmers.
- Medicines: Most drugs taxed at 5%, except those already at nil rate.
- Medical devices: Now at 5% to lower healthcare costs. Refunds for inverted duty will be expedited.
- Small cars: 18% (earlier 28%) - Petrol, LPG, or CNG cars with engine capacity up to 1200 cc and length up to 4000 mm and Diesel cars with engine capacity up to 1500 cc and length up to 4000 mm
- Mid-sized and large cars: 40% without cess - vehicles exceeding 1500 cc or length exceeding 4000 mm
- Three-wheelers: 18% (earlier 28%).
- Buses and vehicles carrying 10+ persons: 18% (earlier 28%).
- Ambulances: 18% (earlier 28%).
- Goods transport vehicles (trucks, lorries): 18% (earlier 28%).
- Tractors: Small tractors 5%; large road tractors over 1800cc, 18%.
- Motorcycles: Up to 350cc at 18%; above 350cc at 40%.
- Bicycles: 5% (earlier 12%).
- Coal: Compensation cess merged into GST; no extra burden.
- Renewable energy equipment: Reduced to 5% to encourage adoption; refunds available for inverted duty.
- Marble, granite, travertine blocks: Reduced to 5% (earlier 12%).
- Batteries: Unified at 18% for all types.
- Air conditioners, dishwashers, TVs, monitors: All reduced to 18% (earlier up to 28%).
- Toilet soap bars: Reduced to 5%.
- Face powder, shampoos, shaving cream: Reduced to 5%.
- Toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss: Reduced to 5%.
- Mouthwash remains unchanged.
- Life insurance policies: All individual life policies (term, ULIP, endowment) exempt.
- Health insurance policies: All individual/family floater/senior citizen policies exempt.
- Passenger transport by road: 5% without ITC, or optional 18% with ITC.
- Passenger air travel: Economy at 5%, others at 18%.
- Goods transport by GTA: 5% without ITC or optional 18% with ITC.
- Container Train Operator (CTO): 5% without ITC or 18% with ITC.
- Multimodal transport: 5% with restricted ITC, except air (then 18%).
- Pharma and leather job work: 5% with ITC (earlier 12%).
- Leather goods/footwear job work: Not covered; remains higher.
- Alcoholic liquor job work: 18% with ITC.
- Other job work services: 18% (earlier 12%).
- Job work not exempt to avoid breaking ITC chain.
- Works contracts for oil & gas offshore exploration: 18%.
- Hospitality, wellness and entertainment
- Hotels below ₹7,500/day: 5% without ITC.
- Beauty, wellness, yoga, salons, gyms: 5% without ITC (earlier 18%).
- Casinos, betting, gambling, horse racing, online money gaming: 40%.
- IPL tickets: 40%; but recognised sporting events exempt if ticket below ₹500, or 18% if above.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app