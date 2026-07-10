Northeast focus picks up pace as Centre steps up infrastructure spending

According to government data, MDoNER is providing financial assistance to the eight Northeast states through five Central Sector Schemes. A total of 3,746 projects have been sanctioned. Out of these, 2,730 projects have been completed at an approved cost of over Rs 27,963 crore. Under these schemes, PM-DevINE for targeted infrastructure and social development is a 100 per cent centrally funded scheme with an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for 2022–23 to 2025–26. Under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) – Roads, launched in 2017–18 and extended until March 2026, 70 projects have been completed for construction and widening of roads while 57 projects are under implementation. The NESIDS – Other Than Roads Infrastructure (OTRI) 1,234 projects have been completed. These include primary and secondary healthcare, education, power, water supply, roads and bridges and 376 projects are under implementation. The schemes under the North Eastern Council (NEC) project selection is done in coordination with the respective state governments, and 495 projects are under implementation and 1,344 projects have been completed.