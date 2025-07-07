Home / Education / News / AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2025 to be out today at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2025 to be out today at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS Delhi is expected to release the Paramedical Admit Card 2025 today, July 7. Candidates can download it from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, using their login credentials

Edtech
AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 releasing today
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to release the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 today, July 7, on its official website – aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their admit cards by logging in with their credentials.
 
Originally scheduled for June 28, 2025, the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 examination will now take place on July 13, 2025, and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2025 date and time

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 today, July 7, on its official website – aiimsexams.ac.in at any time. 

How to check and download the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025:
  • Visit the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card’ link available under the Notifications section.
  • Log in using your Registration ID and Password.
  • Verify the details displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print the admit card for future reference.

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Key details

Particulars Details
Exam Name AIIMS Paramedical 2025
Conducting Body AIIMS Delhi
Admit Card Release Date To be announced soon
AIIMS Paramedical Exam Date 2025 July 13, 2025
Official Website aiimsexams.ac.in
Mode Online only
Login Details Registration ID and Password
Details Mentioned Applicant Name, Roll Number, DOB, Exam Centre, Entry Time, Instructions

What are the details mentioned on the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025?

Here is the list of details mentioned in the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025:
Candidate’s Name
Roll Number
Date of Birth
Exam Date and Time
Exam Centre Address

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Exam guidelines

Carry a printed copy of your admit card along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN card, Passport, etc.)
Arrive at the exam centre at least one hour before the reporting time
Follow all COVID-19 protocols (if applicable)
 
Stay updated by regularly checking the official AIIMS website for any changes or announcements

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICAI CA May 2025 toppers: Rajan Kabra tops final; check merit list here

HPCET counselling 2025: Schedule, registration, seat allotment & more

AP EAMCET counselling 2025 begins today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

CUET UG counselling 2025: Dates out for top universities; details inside

Women's enrolment rises sharply at IIMs as B-schools push for diversity

Topics :AIIMSAIIMS entranceAIIMS admissionsIndian education

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story