AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to release the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 today, July 7, on its official website – aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their admit cards by logging in with their credentials.

Originally scheduled for June 28, 2025, the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 examination will now take place on July 13, 2025, and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2025 date and time

How to check and download the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the ‘AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card’ link available under the Notifications section.

Log in using your Registration ID and Password.

Verify the details displayed on the screen.

Download and print the admit card for future reference. ALSO READ: AP EAMCET counselling 2025 begins today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Key details Particulars Details Exam Name AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Conducting Body AIIMS Delhi Admit Card Release Date To be announced soon AIIMS Paramedical Exam Date 2025 July 13, 2025 Official Website aiimsexams.ac.in Mode Online only Login Details Registration ID and Password Details Mentioned Applicant Name, Roll Number, DOB, Exam Centre, Entry Time, Instructions

What are the details mentioned on the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025? Here is the list of details mentioned in the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Candidate’s Name Roll Number Date of Birth Exam Date and Time Exam Centre Address ALSO READ: TS POLYCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today at tgpolycet.nic.in Reporting Time AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Exam guidelines Carry a printed copy of your admit card along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN card, Passport, etc.) Arrive at the exam centre at least one hour before the reporting time Follow all COVID-19 protocols (if applicable) Stay updated by regularly checking the official AIIMS website for any changes or announcements

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 today, July 7, on its official website – aiimsexams.ac.in at any time.