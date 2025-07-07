AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2025 date and timeAIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 today, July 7, on its official website – aiimsexams.ac.in at any time.
How to check and download the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025?
- Visit the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Click on the ‘AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card’ link available under the Notifications section.
- Log in using your Registration ID and Password.
- Verify the details displayed on the screen.
- Download and print the admit card for future reference.
AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Key details
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Name
|AIIMS Paramedical 2025
|Conducting Body
|AIIMS Delhi
|Admit Card Release Date
|To be announced soon
|AIIMS Paramedical Exam Date 2025
|July 13, 2025
|Official Website
|aiimsexams.ac.in
|Mode
|Online only
|Login Details
|Registration ID and Password
|Details Mentioned
|Applicant Name, Roll Number, DOB, Exam Centre, Entry Time, Instructions
What are the details mentioned on the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025?
AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Exam guidelines
