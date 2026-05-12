CBSE CTET September 2026: Registration, important dates, eligibility & more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (Central Board of Secondary Education) has formally started registration for the September 2026 session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on May 11.

Applications for teaching posts can now be submitted via the official portals, the CBSE official website, or the CTET official website. The deadline for applications is June 10, 2026 (11:59 PM).

CTET September 2026 Exam date and time

· Exam Date: September 6, 2026

· Paper II: Morning shift (9:30 AM – 12:00 PM)

· Paper I: Afternoon shift (2:30 PM – 5:00 PM)

· Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes per paper.

CBSE CTET September 2026 Registration Process

On both official portals, the CTET September 2026 online application procedure is now accessible. Candidates must complete the registration process, upload the necessary files, and pay the fee by the deadline.

Incomplete or inaccurate submissions may result in rejection, so applicants are urged to thoroughly fill out their information. Candidates should download and print the confirmation page for their records after submitting their final application.

CTET 2026 Application Fee Details

The bank will impose additional GST charges. Debit cards, credit cards, and net banking services can all be used to make payments online. The category and quantity of papers submitted determine the examination fee:

· General/OBC (NCL): ₹1,000 for Paper I or II; ₹1,200 for both papers

· SC/ST/Differently Abled: ₹500 for one paper; ₹600 for both papers.

CBSE CTET September 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the National Council for Teacher Education's (NCTE) minimal educational requirements. Before submitting an application, candidates are strongly encouraged to confirm their eligibility.

According to guidelines, meeting eligibility requirements does not ensure an appointment; the relevant recruiting agencies will perform final verification. According to the guidelines, candidates in the reserved category may have their qualifying scores relaxed by up to 5%.

Candidates must make sure they adhere to the recruitment rules set forth by the relevant authorities, including, if relevant, KVS and NVS standards.