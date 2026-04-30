Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026 Updates: The Class 10 SSC results have been released today at 11 AM by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). Both the mobile app and the official websites bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in allow students to view their results.

The results were revealed at a press conference by Minister Lokesh Nara and other authorities. Between March 16 and April 1, 2026, the AP SSC class 10 exam was administered. A total of 6, 40,916 students from all around the state took the SSC exams, which ended on April 2.

AP SSC Results 2026: How to check on the official website?

· Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in.

· Click on the "SSC Public Examination Result 2026" link on the homepage. · Fill in the hall ticket number and required details. · Submit the information. · The result will display on the screen. ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be out? Latest updates · Download and print the marks memo for later use. AP 10th Results 2026: How to check the results via SMS? · Type SSCRoll Number in the SMS app. · Send it to 55352 · Your AP 10th Class Result 2026 will be sent to the same mobile number.

AP SSC 10th Class Results 2026: How to check the marksheet via WhatsApp? · On WhatsApp, send a message “Hi” to 9552300009, · Choose the Education Services option and choose SSC Public Exam Results. · Fill in your hall ticket number. ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC Result 2026: CISCE 10th, 12th Result releasing soon at website · Your AP SSC results 2026 will be sent to your mobile WhatsApp. BSEAP Class 10th SSC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the marks memo · Roll number · Student's name · District name · Subjects showed up in (Three language and three non-language papers)

· Internal marks · Average grade point obtained · Grade points · Qualifying status (Passed/Failed). What to do next after the AP 10th Class results 2026? After the AP 10th Class results 2026, please download your digital marks memo and plan your next academic class, 11th stream. This digital copy is officially used for immediate, intermediate or polytechnic admissions. Secure your provisional scorecard from the official BSEAP website. Carefully check your name, roll number, and subject-wise marks for any discrepancies. Please visit your school within 15 to 30 days of the online declaration to obtain your original marksheet and Transfer Certificate (TC).