SC grants Allahbadia protection from arrest; terms his comments perverted

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia temporary protection from arrest in the first information reports (FIRs) registered against him for ‘objectionable comments’ made during the YouTube show India’s Got Latent.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N K Singh, however, took objection to the comments made on the show, terming them ‘perverted’.
“There is something that is dirty in his mind that has been vomited by way of this programme… The words you have chosen, parents will feel ashamed, daughters and sisters will feel ashamed, brothers will feel ashamed, the entire society will feel ashamed, the pervert mind and the perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited,” Justice Surya Kant told Allahbadia’s counsel, Abhinav Chandrachud.
The court also asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati if the government intended to take any steps to regulate such shows. The court said it would like to hear the government’s views on this at the next hearing.
The FIRs registered against Allahbadia shall remain stayed, subject to the condition that the petitioner joins the investigation as and when summoned by the investigating officers, the top court said.
No new FIR shall be registered against Allahbadia based on the show, and he shall be at liberty to approach the local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection of his life and personal liberty in case of a threat, the court said. It also asked Allahbadia to desist from airing such shows until further orders.