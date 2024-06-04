Rahul Gandhi leads at Raebareli, Wayanad; Congress ahead at 8 UP seats

Lok Sabha polls: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading in both Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli and Kerala’s Wayanad, according to early counting trends on Tuesday.

Gandhi's decision to contest from Raebareli aims to uphold his party's long standing influence in this constituency, historically dominated by Congress except for three instances: 1977 (Janata Party), 1996, and 1999 (BJP).

Simultaneously, Gandhi is also seeking re-election from Wayanad, where he hopes to secure a second term.

Previously an MP from Amethi, Gandhi faced defeat in 2019 at the hands of Smriti Irani. In Raebareli, he contested against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Congress ahead at 8 Lok Sabha seats in UP

Meanwhile, the early counting trend showed the Congress leading at eight seats in UP, the face of Hindi heartland and a key player in Indian politics. If these trends hold, it would signify a significant recovery for the party, which managed just one seat in the state in 2019.

The party is leading at Saharanpur, Amroha, Fatehpur Sikri, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Barabanki, the early trends showed on the poll body’s website.

In the previous general elections, Congress secured 52 seats with a vote share of 19.49 per cent. Exit polls suggest a marginal improvement in Congress’s performance this time.

Gandhi’s Congress is a key player in the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties aiming to unseat the Narendra Modi government in alliance.

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress has joined forces with the Samajwadi Party under the INDIA group, contesting 17 seats, while their allies are contesting 63 seats. The SP is leading at 33 seats in the state.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 56.92 per cent in this Lok Sabha election, which is two percentage points lower than the 2019 turnout.

The BJP, which swept the UP polls last time by winning 62 out of the total 80 seats, is contesting 75 seats by itself.